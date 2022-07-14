Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

MP celebrates Black Country Day – by holding the flag upside down

By Mark AndrewsStourbridgePoliticsPublished: Last Updated: Comments

An MP was left red-faced as she celebrated Black Country Day on social media - by holding the region's flag upside down.

Suzanne Webb celebrates Black Country day by holding the flag upside down
Suzanne Webb celebrates Black Country day by holding the flag upside down

Stourbridge MP Suzanne Webb posted a picture of herself on Twitter holding the Black Country Flag outside the House of Commons.

The Black Country flag

But Miss Webb, who served for four years as a councillor in Birmingham, was holding the flag upside down.

The flag, designed 10 years ago by Stourbridge schoolgirl Gracie Shepherd, features a picture of the Red House glass cone at Wordsley.

Miss Webb's howler prompted Twitter user Mark Ridge to jokingly turn the picture of the MP upside down so that the flag was displayed correctly.

He posted: "My Tory MP Suzanne Webb would like to show her support and awareness for Black Country Day by holding the flag upside down. I've fixed it."

Miss Webb later removed her Tweet.

Politics
News
Stourbridge
Dudley
Local Hubs
Wordsley
Sandwell
Walsall
Wolverhampton
Mark Andrews

By Mark Andrews

@MAndrews_Star

Senior news writer for the Shropshire Star specialising in in-depth features and commentary, investigative reporting and political matters.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News