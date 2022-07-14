MP celebrates Black Country Day – by holding the flag upside down

Suzanne Webb celebrates Black Country day by holding the flag upside down

Stourbridge MP Suzanne Webb posted a picture of herself on Twitter holding the Black Country Flag outside the House of Commons.

The Black Country flag

But Miss Webb, who served for four years as a councillor in Birmingham, was holding the flag upside down.

The flag, designed 10 years ago by Stourbridge schoolgirl Gracie Shepherd, features a picture of the Red House glass cone at Wordsley.

Miss Webb's howler prompted Twitter user Mark Ridge to jokingly turn the picture of the MP upside down so that the flag was displayed correctly.

My Tory MP Suzanne Webb would like to show her support and awareness for Black Country Day by holding the flag upside down. I've fixed it. @coldwarsteve @RussInCheshire @mrjamesob pic.twitter.com/ZIbP9CzAeR — Mark Ridge (@markridge21) July 14, 2022

He posted: "My Tory MP Suzanne Webb would like to show her support and awareness for Black Country Day by holding the flag upside down. I've fixed it."