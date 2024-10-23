Life-changing moments only people from the Black Country remember from the 70s

In Walsall, there were record-breaking trips to the beach, postponed Walsall FC matches and twinkling carnival queens being crowned.

Across Sandwell from 1970 to 1979 there were some pretty impressive snowballs and the beginning of a book-on-wheels service sweeping the area.

Wolverhampton was renowned for its prolific bicycle industry with hundreds of bike manufacturing companies setting up shop and, by 1975, the city had extended to take in most of the Borough of Bilston, the Urban Districts of Wednesfield and Tettenhall and parts of Willenhall, Sedgley and Coseley.

In Dudley, the future Sir Lenny Henry was already beginning to garner the laughs from classmates at school and in a very proud moment for the area only three years later, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II paid a visit to Dudley in her jubilee year of 1977.

So, join us on a trip down memory lane with snapshots of the region in one of the most memorable decades of the 20th century.

Wolverhampton

Wolverhampton Wanderers players with the trophy after beating Manchester City in the Football League Cup Final at Wembley Stadium, London, 23rd February 1974. Left to right: Derek Dougan, Mike Bailey (captain), John Richards and Gary Pierce. Wolves won the match 2-1 . (Photo by Blackbrow/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

The wrecked car belonging to English musician Don Powell, the drummer for glam rock group Slade, after a road accident in Wolverhampton earlier that day, UK, 4th July 1973. Powell's fiancée Angela Morris was killed, and Powell himself sustained serious injuries. (Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Javelin thrower and future Olympic Gold medalist Tessa Sanderson undergoes training in preparation for the European and Commonwealth games on 1st May 1978 at a gym in Wolverhampton, United Kingdom.(Photo by Tony Duffy/Getty Images)

.Wolverhampton. An athletics presentation in Wolverhampton in 1970 in which one of the recipients was a young Tessa Sanderson, later an Olympics hero, known back then as Theresa. October 21, 1970. Six members of the Wolverhampton and Bilston club received certificates and free passes to Aldersley Stadium from the Mayor of Wolverhampton, Alderman G A Guy, at the Town Hall. From left are Peter Kelly (English schools senior boys 100 metres hurdles champion), Verona Bernard (member of the Wolverhampton and Bilston team who won the women's AAA 1,600 metre relay title), Sidney Hodson (officials award), Gillian Spurgin (English schools junior 200 metres winner), Matthew Cannavan (junior AAA triple jump title holder), Theresa Sanderson (English schools junior sprint relay team member).Photographer was Dave Stanley.

Walsall

Walsall Wood Football Club in training, August 13, 1970: 'Fitness looks like being the keynote for Walsall Wood in the Midland Combination's first division, under the guidance of new manager Derek 'Doc' Pace, the former Aston Villa and Sheffield United centre forward. The players are put through press-ups watched by Pace (left) and trainer Albert Tomkinson.'

This photo from August 18, 1975, shows a trip to the Blackpool beach for Bloxwich Memorial Club. The caption reads: 'Mrs Janet Allen of Valley Road, Bloxwich, trying to make a sand castle, but every time down came the demolishing spade of John Jones, also of Valley Road, Bloxwich.'

A show of transport, both ancient and modern – at that time – was on show in Wolverhampton Street, Walsall on September 18, 1974, at the depot of Reginald Tildesley Ltd. Two steam-rollers attracted most attention from passers-by. Alongside the two rollers were models of steam engines. Pictured is Mr Dave Pucci of Braemar Road, Norton Canes, with his model of a steam organ, among the steam-operated exhibits.

The Wilfred Clarke School on Alumwell Road, Walsall, in May 1971. At the time, it was the largest school contract to be built in the area, and cost £750,000. It opened its doors in September 1971, taking on 1,800 pupils.

Dudley

Lenny Henry doing his Tommy Cooper impression to his classmates at The Bluecoat School, Dudley, in 1974

The crowds were out for Queen Elizabeth II's 1977 visit

Women from the Dudley and West Bromwich branches of Marks and Spencer played each other at football to raise money for charity in 1971

Children were left baffled by new play equipment installed on the Sledmere Estate in Dudley in 1976. Stumps, hitching posts and frames were installed at two play areas.

Sandwell

January 4, 1977: Taking a last chance to make the biggest snowball in Sandwell before going back to school after the holidays are, from left, Ruth Phillips, aged 11, Paul Dyke, aged seven, Julie Dyke, 10, and Rachael Phillips, aged nine years.

March 11, 1977: Thirteen girls from Hill Top High School, West Bromwich, received adult St John Ambulance Brigade first aid certificates. The girls prepared for the certificates on a course at West Bromwich College of Commerce and Technology under the instruction of Mrs Christine Musgrove. They are pictured here showing their certificates to Mrs Musgrove and senior master Mr Eric Holt.

February 17, 1976: West Bromwich's branch of the Women's Royal Voluntary Service had some extra help – from men. WRVS, which provides the Meals on Wheels service, suffered from a shortage of volunteers for some time, until now nine men came forward to join the 40 women in the service.

November 6, 1975: A 'book on wheels' service run by Sandwell WRVS delivered to its first West Bromwich customer. Mrs Lilian Jones, aged 81, of Thursfield Road, chose an historical novel and a thriller from the cases of books brought by the volunteers. Mrs Jones, front, is pictured with Mrs Maureen Hinton, right, who helped organise the book run and Mrs Gwen Lenton, Mrs Doreen Rolfe, Mrs Sandra James, and Mrs Janet Cosnett.

Do you remember any of these Black Country moments from the 70s? Share your memories with us by email reporters@expressandstar.co.uk