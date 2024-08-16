In pictures: A blast from the past shows Wolverhampton in the 1980s

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Here's a blast from the past – all the weird and wonderful things in Wolverhampton over the decade.

There were massive mushrooms, a Wolves triumph, and very wacky hairstyles.

Have a look at some of our photos from the Express & Star archive.

c. 1980: Wolves player Andy Gray at Wembley 1980 celebrating Wolves' League Cup triumph.

c. 1980: Nicholas Davis Hair Salon in Tettenhall celebrated 50 years of Hairdressing. Pictured on the left is Nicholas with Pauline Boulton, Celia Grew and Rachael Heyhoe Flint.

c. 1980: Actors at Trinity Musical Theatre Company, Finchfield getting ready for 'The Witches of Eastwick'.

March 1980: Wolves manager John Barnwell shows off the League Cup to fans in Wolverhampton.

c. 1980: The hula girls on the their float in Cheslyn Hay.

February 1981: Wolverhampton Wanderers v Wrexham at Molineux on February 14, 1981, in the Fifth Round of the FA Cup. Wolves came from behind to win 3-1.

January 1982: 'The long trek through the blizzard in Wolverhampton's Queen Square and one woman finds a way of carrying her parcel and keeping her head dry at the same time.'

c. 1983: Muhammad Ali and Pat Ward of Wolverhampton in Oxley.

c. 1984: Codsall Wood Flower Show at St Peters Hall, where Codsall Wood Womens Institute celebrated 60 years. .

c. 1985: This photo was used in an exhibition on Wolverhampton and Cradley Speedway, and shows Cradley rider Eric Gundersen, world champ in 1984 and 1985 and 1986. He ended up in a wheelchair after a crash at Bradford.

August 1984: Posada pub, Wolverhampton – Barmaids and their changing hairstyles.

July 1985: Children from St Michael's playgroup, Tettenhall keeping cool as the temperatures rose.

July 1986: A "shoppers playgroup" was launched in the Heath Town area of Wolverhampton.

c. 1988: Wolverhampton Cricket Club's Under 13 Midshires Winners. Back: I O Sullivan, Vikram Solanki, who went on to play for England, J Reynolds, P Tomlinson. Front: S Griffiths, C Onions, Sat Paul , P Griffiths.

May 1988: The busy staff at Wolverhampton Windows in Cable Street.

c. 1989: John Holt, who runs Coven Heath Nursery, Penn Road, encouraged people to shop in their independent shops for their fresh fruit and veg, as the quality is better and bargains were to be had. Here he is with his giant mushroom..

March 1989: Staff Nurse Lyndola Dillon with baby Steven Patrick. .