Say hello to Oatcake! Staffordshire residents choose delicious name for newest mascot

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Residents were given the chance to have their say on the name of the newest children's mascot who will reside in the Staffordshire History Centre that is due to open later this year.

Members of the public were asked to choose four names for the cuddly Bagot goat teddy, which is said to be one of the oldest goat breeds in Britain and first found in Staffordshire.

A total of four Staffordshire-based names were put forward for people to choose from, including Bromley, after Abbots Bromley, the home of Bagot goats, Oatcakes, after the Staffordshire delicacy, Bagnall, after the engine maker and Lotus, after the famous shoe factory.