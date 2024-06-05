'When you first attack, you think you can kill everyone – you find out they can kill you too'

The Commandos were among the first ashore, scorning steel helmets for their famous green berets. They were led by Lord Lovat and a piper.

"Give us Highland Laddie, man!" ordered the officer as the commandos hit the beach.

Among them was George Jones of Wednesfield who became entangled in some of the bloodiest fighting of the day. Between the beach at Ouistreham and Pegasus Bridge, four miles inland, his 500-strong unit, No 4 Commando, was constantly under fire.

In the fight for Normandy, all but 80 were killed or wounded.

Sergeant Clive ‘Joe’ Stringer from Brownhills was a Commando who went ashore at Juno beach, near St Aubin-sur-Mer. It was a scene of horror, with the advance forces pinned down on the beach.

War veteran Clive Stringer remembers the fallen during a remembrance service in Walsall Town Centre in 2003

Sgt Stringer was the first of his section into the water, under constant machine gun fire.

At a heavily fortified strongpoint, he was ordered to take his section and blow up the massive wall. With stick grenades exploding round them, they positioned explosives at the foot of the battlement. Sgt Stringer was hit by shrapnel and covered in blood, with multiple wounds.