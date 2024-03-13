Learn about the oldest building in Stafford on guided heritage walk

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The heritage team at Freedom Leisure, a not-for-profit leisure trust, run the walks each month, with a dozen people invited to don their trainers and see the sights of the town.

The walks begin at The Ancient High House, where guides share their knowledge of the 17th century building, which is one of the largest remaining timber framed townhouses in the country.

Walkers will then stroll about a mile around the town centre, visiting historic sites including St Chad's Church, which is the oldest building in Stafford dating back to the 12th century.

Jacqueline Medway, a heritage tour guide who runs talks at The Ancient High House, said: "It is about seeing Stafford in a new light and learning about the colourful characters of its past and the secrets of its buildings.

"A lot of the time we walk down the centre of Stafford and we just don't look up and if we did, we would be able to appreciate the buildings.

"We have got some very significant buildings in Stafford. We offer an incredible amount of information about The Ancient High House and its inhabitance."

The next heritage walk, which have a duration of around 90 minutes, will take place on March 26.

To buy tickets, starting at £5.40 per person, visit historicstafford.co.uk.