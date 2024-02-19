Miners' strike 40 years on: Battle in Brum sowed the seeds of what was to come

When asked for his memories about the dispute, he is suspicious about how he will be reported, and guarded in his answers.

"I was on strike all the way through," says the now chairman of Cannock Chase Council, who was then a 30-year-old miner at Littleton Colliery.

"There was no bullying, no intimidation from our side, the only intimidation we ever saw came from the police," he adds curtly.

It is exactly 40 years since the outbreak of the 1984-85 miners' strike. And with the possible exception of the General Strike of 1926, it is hard to think of an industrial dispute, at least within living memory, which stirs up more emotion. While today's disputes involving doctors and rail-workers may be frustrating, there is nothing like the kind of rancour which occurred 40 years ago. Families were divided, friendships broken. Close-knit communities were split asunder, and in some instances, the acrimony turned violent. Three people paid with their lives, 200 spent time in prison, and 20,000 suffered injuries as the tensions mounted. And for those miners who stuck it out to the bitter end, it was a period of great hardship.

There would have been little common ground between Councillor Pearson and Michael Eaton, who at the time was chief spokesman for the National Coal Board. But surely even he would have agreed with Mr Eaton when he said: "There is no victory. The coal industry has lost, it's the victim. We have lost markets, we have lost good labour relations over the course of this dispute."

* * *

The strike began in South Yorkshire on March 5, 1984, spreading across the country over the days that followed. But in reality, the tensions had been building up for more than a decade. Some believed that a confrontation was inevitable from the moment that firebrand Arthur Scargill was elected as leader of the National Union of Mineworkers in 1982, others felt that Margaret Thatcher had been looking for a reason to clip the miners' wings, having seen her predecessor Ted Heath brought down by a strike 10 years earlier. There is probably an element of truth in both of these arguments, and the old saying about the irresistible force coming into contact with the immoveable object proved to be the case. The only matter up for debate is which of the main protagonists was the irresistible force, and which the immoveable object.

* * *

When NUM leader Joe Gormley called his men out on strike in January, 1972, the general consensus was that the action would almost certainly fail. Woodrow Wyatt, the former Labour MP for Aston turned journalist, wrote in the Daily Mirror: "Rarely have strikers advanced to the barricades with less enthusiasm or hope of success. The miners have more stacked against them than the Light Brigade in their famous charge."

In the union's first official national strike since 1926, the miners were demanding pay rises of 35-47 per cent, while the National Coal Board (NCB) offered 7.4 per cent. It was reported that sufficient stockpiles had been amassed to meet the nation's needs for eight weeks, but it quickly became apparent that these supplies were unevenly distributed around the country.

By the start of February, the Central Electricity Generating Board warned that the "last large accessible" stockpile of solid fuel in the country was held by West Midlands Gas Board at its gasworks in Nechells, Birmingham. Prior to the strike, the gasworks – which made gas out of coal – made a small income from selling coke, a by-product of the process to local schools and hospitals. But as the shortages began to bite, the two or three lorries a day which had been collecting coke from the depot grew to about 700. As news emerged about the mile-long queues outside the depot, a small group of miners from the Cannock Chase coalfield began picketing the depot, but had little impact in stopping the lorries from getting through.

And then Arthur Scargill entered the fray. Until that time, the 34-year-old leader of the Yorkshire union branch was little known outside his area. But his role in the Battle of Saltley Gate ­– it took its name from a nearby tollhouse – brought him firmly into the national spotlight. Having watched the failure of the local pickets to stop prevent the delivery of fuel supplies, Scargill pioneered the use of what would become known as 'flying pickets'. He led a delegation of 400 miners from Yorkshire down to Birmingham, but even then he struggled to stop the supplies from getting out. So he appealed to workers in neighbouring factories to join the miners in solidarity – and about 30,000 turned out to support them.

"A roar went up," Scargill recalled.

"I looked round and coming over the hill as far as the eye could see were thousands of engineers to join us – and women leading them."

Hopelessly outnumbered, the police and the delivery drivers had little choice but to call it a day. The gate of the gasworks were closed, and the chief constable of Birmingham City Police handed Scargill a loud-hailer, asking him to get the crowds to disperse.

"I got on top of a urinal and I spoke to the crowd and there was a feeling like I've never seen in my life," he said.

"There were miners with tears in their eyes, tears of pride."

Faced with the prospect of a national power shortage, Heath's government threw in the towel and agreed to the union's pay demand.

"We'd won and it was the turning point in the miners' strike," said Scargill.

"It led to a complete victory. It was the greatest day of my life."

The young firebrand from Barnsley was now firmly entrenched as one of the big hitters on the political stage.

* * *

Scargill's victory in the Battle of Saltley Gate marked the beginning of the end in Heath's tenure as Prime Minister.

Emboldened by their success, the miners went on strike again in 1974, resulting in the three-day-week, and Heath calling a snap general election on the issue of 'who runs Britain – me or the miners?' While Heath won the popular vote, he finished four seats behind Labour. His failure to negotiate a deal with the Liberals resulted in Harold Wilson returned to Downing Street. Wilson immediately met the miners' demands, while Heath was ousted as Conservative leader by Margaret Thatcher. And Scargill was now firmly established as the rising star of the union movement.

* * *

Bringing the unions to heel was already firmly on the agenda by the time Thatcher was elected Prime Minister in 1979. Wilson's shock resignation in 1976 saw him replaced with the avuncular Jim Callaghan, whose time in office was brought to an abrupt end by the 1979 Winter of Discontent. With two prime ministers – one Tory, one Labour – having been brought down by industrial anarchy, the new incumbent knew she would likely face a similar fate if she was unable to tame the union beast. And she had the advantage of five years' preparation when Scargill came knocking in 1984.