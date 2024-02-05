Billy Wright – Golden memories of a Wolves legend at 100

Born in Ironbridge on February 6, 1924, has there ever been a greater player to don the gold shirt of Wolves or, for that matter, the white shirt of England?

He led Wolves through years of glory and illustrious achievement.

He was the first England player to receive 100 caps.

Wolverhampton held a banquet in Billy's honour in April 1959 when he became the first England player to win 100 caps.

On and off the field he was a dignified ambassador for the game, a gentleman who was an inspiration to players and fans everywhere, who never received a caution or a red card.

And his marriage to singing star Joy Beverley was a foretaste of the fusion of celebrity and sport which is so familiar today.

Billy Wright shadows a young Bobby Charlton – Wolves v Manchester United at Molineux, September 28, 1957.

For a small, fair-haired lad, who enjoyed kickabouts on Gorby's Bridge at Madeley Wood, he was to go a long way.

As so often, his talent was in the genes, as his dad Tommy Wright was an able footballer who played in local teams.

"I could see Billy was born to football. He took to it naturally," he was to recall.