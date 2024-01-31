Flashback: Historic day as Wolves put six past an 'utterly disunited' Manchester United

As Wolves gear up for Thursday's match against the Reds, let's take a flashback to a scoreline which would be very agreeable – Wolves 6, Man Utd 2.

It was a high-scoring game against United the like of which has never been seen since.

And this photo from our archives captures one of the goals at Molineux on that day, although admittedly it's going back a bit, to Saturday, October 4, 1952.