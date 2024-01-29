Punks, mods and the Merry Hill monorail – fascinating pictures looking back at the history of Dudley

A group of lads hanging around the back of a barber shop, the Merry Hill monorail doing its work.

As Dudley undergoes more change, with the loss of the Hippodrome, a new bus station and the development of land around the Marches Institute of Technology, it is all the more important to remember the history of this proud Black Country town.

Members of a rock band pose for a picture outside Jack Wall's barbershop in Tipton

Dudley People’s Archive has a lottery-funded scheme to look at the lives of young people in a town which has seen more change than most in recent years.

Images include a group of young men in mod clothing waiting at the car park next to the old bus station in Fisher Street, a group of punks posing for a picture outside Martin’s newsagent in High Street, young people partying at the legendary JB’s nightclub, and some young men standing outside the well-known Jack Wall’s barber shop at Five Ways, Tipton.

The short-lived monorail system connecting the Merry Hill shopping centre to the neighbouring Waterfront office and leisure park is also featured in a couple of pictures. The system was built as part of the final phase of the complex in the late 1980s, but didn’t open until 1991. Beset by reliability problems and a dispute over running costs, it stopped running in 1995 and was transported to Australia the following year.