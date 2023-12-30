Dozens of celebrities from the worlds of music, TV, politics, sport and more have died during 2023, including the likes of Paul O'Grady, Tina Turner, Sinead O’Connor, Sir Bobby Charlton and Matthew Perry.

Here, we look back at some of the famous names mourned in 2023.

January

Guitar legend Jeff Beck

Jeff Beck, the pioneering guitarist with the Yardbirds and the Jeff Beck Group, died aged 78. Ozzy Osbourne said it had been “such an honour” to know and play with Beck on his most recent album, while Sir Paul McCartney said he “played some of the best guitar music ever to come out of Great Britain”.

US folk-rock musician David Crosby also died at 81.

Lisa Marie Presley was the only child of Elvis Presley

Lisa Marie Presley, who was Elvis Presley’s only child, died aged 54, and we lost David Sutherland, 89, the artist behind The Bash Street Kids and Dennis The Menace.

February

Paco Rabanne, the “legendary” fashion designer, whose real name was Francisco Rabaneda Cuervo, died at the age of 88.

Alongside French designers Pierre Cardin and Andre Courreges, he helped upset the status quo of Paris fashion, earning him the moniker of “enfant terrible”.

We also lost Burt Bacharach, the composer of legendary pop songs including I Say A Little Prayer and Walk On By, who died at the age of 94.

John Motson

The Prince of Wales hailed John Motson as “a legend whose voice was football” following his death at the age of 77. Motson, known as “Motty”, became synonymous with English football during his distinguished 50-year career with the BBC.

Betty Bothroyd

And Baroness Betty Boothroyd, the former House of Commons speaker and MP for West Bromwich West, died at the age of 93. She was the first woman to be elected speaker in the more than 700-year history of the role in 1992, staying on until 2000. Current Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle called Lady Boothroyd, who had worked as a professional dancer and appeared in pantomime in London’s West End before entering politics, “one of a kind”.

March

Mystic Meg was a regular sight on TV in the 1990s

Mystic Meg, the newspaper and TV astrologer, whose real name was Margaret Lake, died at the age of 80, and Jacqueline Gold, the Ann Summers founder, died aged 62 following seven years of treatment for breast cancer.

Paul O'Grady died in March at the age of 67

Paul O’Grady, the TV and radio presenter, who rose to fame as Lily Savage, died “unexpectedly but peacefully” at the age of 67. The Queen was left “deeply saddened” by the death of her friend while Sir Elton John and It’s A Sin creator Russell T Davies said O’Grady had been “ferocious in the fight against Aids” as they led tributes to him.

At his funeral in April, thousands lined the streets of the Kent village of Aldington, where he lived, as his coffin made its way to the church while Battersea dogs led a guard of honour in the dog lover’s memory.

April

Nigel Lawson, the Conservative politician, who served as Margaret Thatcher’s chancellor, died at the age of 91.

There was shock at the death of Paul Cattermole, the S Club 7 star who was “unexpectedly” found dead at his home in Dorset at the age of 46.

Barry Humphries was well known for the alter ego Dame Edna Everage

Dame Mary Quant, the fashion designer credited with popularising the miniskirt in the 1960s, died aged 93, and Barry Humphries, the Australian entertainer, who kept generations amused with satirical characters including Dame Edna Everage and Sir Les Patterson, died at the age of 89.

Len Goodman was a legend of dance, and head judge on Strictly Come Dancing

There was also a sad farewell to Len Goodman, the former Strictly Come Dancing head judge died at the age of 78.

May

Author Martin Amis died at 73. His novels included Money and London Fields. The death was also announced of Rolf Harris, the disgraced entertainer died from neck cancer and “frailty of old age” at the age of 93.

Few singers were more iconic than Tina Turner

Tina Turner died aged 83 after a long illness and a lifetime as one of rock’s most famous voices. Sir Mick Jagger called her “inspiring, warm, funny and generous” as he led tributes to the star, while Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood called her the “queen of rock and soul”.

June

Former Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi

Silvio Berlusconi, the controversial and colourful former Italian prime minister died at the age of 86 and Glenda Jackson, the actress-turned-Labour MP died peacefully at the age of 87 following a brief illness. Alan Arkin, the Hollywood actor, who won an Oscar for his role in Little Miss Sunshine, died at the age of 89.

July

Meg Johnson, 86, who had played Pearl Ladderbanks in Emmerdale since 2003, was hailed by the show as a “kind and wonderful lady” who was “full of warmth” and “always with a twinkle in her eye”. Jane Birkin, the Anglo-French singer and actress also died at the age of 76.

George Alagiah's cancer battle was well documented

George Alagiah lost his long battle with cancer at 67. The Sri Lankan-born journalist reported from war zones as a foreign correspondent before becoming a familiar face to millions as an anchor on BBC One’s News At Six.

Sinead O'Connor shot to fame with Nothing Compares 2 U

Irish singer Sinead O’Connor was found unresponsive at her south London home and pronounced dead at the age of 56.

She was propelled to international stardom in 1990 with her version of ballad Nothing Compares 2 U, which topped the charts around the world.

Throughout her career, which spanned 10 solo albums, she spoke openly of her struggles with her mental health and was said to have helped change Ireland because of her criticism of the Catholic Church.

August

Sir Michael Parkinson was well known for his eponymous TV chat show

Sir Michael Parkinson, the veteran broadcaster, who was considered the king of British chat show hosts, died aged 88 following a brief illness. David Bowie, John Lennon, David Beckham and Muhammad Ali are just a few of the famous people he interviewed during a long and illustrious career.

Mohamed Al-Fayed was once the charismatic owner of Harrods and Fulham FC

Mohamed Al-Fayed, the controversial former Harrods owner died at the age of 94 and Jamie Reid, the artist behind the Sex Pistols’ signature album covers died at 76.

September

Comedian and impressionist Mike Yarwood was 82. He was famous for his mimicking Harold Wilson and Edward Heath as well as the then Prince of Wales.

Sir Michael Gambon was one of the UK's best-loved actors

Sir Michael Gambon, the actor, best known for playing Albus Dumbledore in the Harry Potter films, died peacefully in hospital aged 82. JK Rowling and Daniel Radcliffe led tributes to the star, hailed as a “wonderful man”.

October

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of England's 1966 winning heroes

Sir Bobby Charlton, the England and Manchester United star, died at the age of 86 after a fall at his care home. Hailed as one of the country’s greatest ever players, he was a key figure in the Three Lions’ 1966 World Cup victory. The Prince of Wales joined football royalty and around 1,000 fans for the funeral of the Red Devils star, who made 758 appearances for the club.

Francis Lee, the former England striker died at the age of 79 following a lengthy battle with cancer.

He joined Manchester City from home town club Bolton Wanderers in 1967 and spent eight years with the squad as well as playing for the national side where he won 27 caps.

Following his retirement from football he entered the business world before becoming Manchester City chairman from 1994 until 1998.

And Bill Kenwright, theatre and film producer, died at the age of 78 surrounded by family and loved ones. Sir Ian McKellen led tributes to Kenwright, who was also chairman of Everton FC, saying that showbusiness “will be dimmer now he has gone”.

Matthew Perry found worldwide fame playing Chandler Bing in Friends

Friends star Matthew Perry was found dead at his Los Angeles home aged 54. He was one of the most familiar faces on television in the world during the 10 series of Friends, in which he played Chandler Bing.

November

Terry Venables memorably led England at Euro 96

Former England manager Terry Venables died aged 80 after a long illness. Former England captain Gary Lineker called him “vibrant”, “charming” and “a friend”.

Henry Kissinger, The former US secretary of state, died at the age of 100.

Shane MacGowan of the Pogues performed one of the most popular Christmas songs

And Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan died aged 65 after being discharged from a Dublin hospital where he had been receiving care for an infection.

Alistair Darling was the most recent Labour chancellor

He died on the same day as Alistair Darling, the former chancellor, who steered the UK through the 2008 financial crisis, died at the age of 70. In his long political career he went from a left-winger to a more centrist cabinet minister before leading the campaign to stay in the Union in the 2014 Scottish independence referendum.

Tributes flooded in from across the political spectrum, with fellow Scot Gordon Brown, who was prime minister during Mr Darling’s time at the Treasury, calling him a man of “unimpeachable integrity”.

December

Benjamin Zephaniah

Birmingham’s Professor Benjamin Zephaniah. the poet and author, died aged 65 just weeks after being diagnosed with a brain tumour.

His family described the dub poet, who had dyslexia and left school aged 13 unable to read and write, as a “true pioneer and innovator”. His friend, Dudley’s Sir Lenny Henry led tributes to him, saying his “passion for education for all was tireless”. Zephaniah spent much of his time supporting Acorns Hospice in the West Midlands.

Ryan O’Neal, the Hollywood star died “peacefully” at the age of 82. He starred in Love Story, Paper Moon and What’s Up, Doc?. Streisand said he was “funny and charming, and he will be remembered”.

Steve Halliwell, who played Zak Dingle on Emmerdale

Emmerdale stars remembered Steve Halliwell, who played Zak Dingle on the ITV drama for nearly three decades, as a “soap icon” following his death aged 77.