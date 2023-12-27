Flashback to 2006: Crowds turn out for open day at historic Wombourne pumping station

And back in 2006, hundreds of people gathered to see it fired up as part of a steam extravaganza.

The pistons and wheels of Bratch Pumping Station were working to the delight of the crowd of spectators of all ages.

At the time, chief engineer Len Crane and the Friends of Bratch group were firing up the engine twice a year, once around Christmas and again for a weekend in June.

The station had a rich history dating back to the provision of pure drinking water becoming a legal requirement under the Public Health Act 1848, following mid-19th century cholera outbreaks in Bilston.

After an unsuccessful start by using water pumped from mines, Bilston allowed Wolverhampton to supply its water, both domestically and to industry.

But, following a legal dispute with Wolverhampton Corporation over the costs of water supply, Bilston Urban District Council built the Bratch Pumping Station in 1895 to ensure an independent supply.

The best site for water extraction was recommended to be from the underlying Bunter sand beds in the Bratch area, near Wombourne, seven miles from Bilston.

The water pumping station was formally opened in 1897, using two engines, named Alexandra and Victoria.

It was replaced in 1960 as electric pumps, backed up by emergency diesel engines, were introduced to continue the work.

Len began restoring Victoria in 1990 and in 2006 told the Star that hoped to work on Alexandra when enough money could be raised to refurbish it.

"I've been building model steam engines since I was about 11-years-old," he said.

"It really is a labour of love."

Len said the reaction of visitors on open days made all his efforts worthwhile.

"These 'steaming days', as we call them, draw enthusiasts from all over the country," he explained.

“It’s great after all the hard work when you see the smile on people’s faces.

“They appreciate the old Victorian engineering.”

Chief engineer Len Crane outside Bratch Pumping Station, Wombourne

David Curtis, secretary of Friends of the Bratch, which raises thousands of pounds every year to run the station, said there were only three similar pumping sites in the Midlands.

He said: “We have a lot of children come here from different schools when it’s not working and we hope they will come back. They are in awe of it.”

At the steam open day, there was also a collection of replica models, working steam cars, engines and souvenirs on display.

Kevin and Karen O’Shea walked from Compton to the pumping station to see it in action for the first time.

Mr O’Shea, from Perton, said: “We had been impressed by the building and wanted to see what it was like inside.”

Evan Owen, aged 63, has lived in Wombourne for 16 years but had never before seen the station working.

He said it had been very impressive – but that he hoped one day he would see Alexandra, the second engine, working.

Keith Turley driving his half size traction engine which took him nine years to build

Among those who worked at the pumping station during its heyday was Lionel Clinton of Wombourne, who was a coal stoker before it closed in the sixties.

His daily duties involved bringing the coal inside and putting it into the fire and then taking the ash outside.

Mr Clinton said he always enjoyed visiting the open days at The Bratch.

“I love coming to these open days,” he said. It brings back many memories for me from when I used to work here as a stoker all those years ago."

The Grade II listed building has been vacant in recent years but in September this year, it was revealed that pumping station was set for a new future as owners Severn Trent have been working with local leaders to look at how the building could be brought back to life.

One possibility being discussed would be to work with volunteers from the local community to establish a Museum Trust to lease the site and for the building to be used as a visitor attraction.

Willing volunteers would be responsible for managing the site and carrying out the administration, such as applying for charity grants.

Severn Trent has three other historic pumping stations that are leased to Museum Trusts and says they successfully operate under this model.

Laura Ward, Severn Trent project development officer, said: “This is an incredible building with so much character and it’s a shame that it’s stood empty for so long.

"But we have been working hard in the background to get it to a stage where it’s ready for a new future and now we are excited to look at options as to what that future looks like.”