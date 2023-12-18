Flashback to 2004: A happier life for Alfie, a light spectacular and a Santa visit

The lovable lurcher had enjoyed a remarkable change of fortunes since he was found chained up inside the derelict warehouse in Walsall back in July 2004.

Special constable Jon Brown took pity on the emaciated creature, who he named Alfie, and had given him the chance of a new life at his home in Pelsall.

Jon and his wife Jenny have two dogs, five cats and 11 ferrets, all of which have been rescued, so Alfie has felt right at home as they have nursed him back to health.

Jon said: “He has come on leaps and bounds quite literally. My mum and dad have got another lurcher and they are great pals.

“Alfie is still a bit jumpy if you wake him up, but he is starting to trust people again. He is also an absolutely brilliant guard dog.

Alfie was making regular visits to the police station, where Jon was a civilian worker. He was initially found by Pc Clive Maycock, the dog handler who initially found him abandoned in the drug den.

He was inside the building off Lords Drive, close to the townπs popular Leather Museum.

He was chained up without food or water and surrounded by used needles left behind by heroin addicts.

“I would just like to say a big thank you to Express & Star readers who have sent food or donations and kind letters after hearing about Alfie. It is good to know that there are some really caring people out there,” said Jon.

It was not the first time he had nursed a dog back to health. He rescued pet Zak, a cross between a lurcher and a German Shepherd, after the animal spent five days locked in a shed without food or water when his owner died.

Alfie was rescued on July 31 when a woman alerted a passing traffic warden after hearing whimpers coming from the former factory, which was littered with needles.

Meanwhile, forget Rudolf the red-nosed reindeer, Father Christmas found a niftier way to travel when he arrived in Dudley.

Black Country youngsters saw Santa Claus arrive James Bond-style on a speedboat at Lodge Farm Reservoir in Netherton.

Father Christmas swapped his sleigh for a speed boat to zoom 'James Bond' style across the lake to deliver presents to children at the Dudley Sailing Club's Christmas bash

Dudley Sailing club arranged for Santa to speed into town for a children’s Christmas party.

“It’s always a delight to see the kids’ faces when Father Christmas arrives by boat, said club vice-commodore Bob Aston.

Father Christmas was also handing out festive goodwill at the Merry Hill shopping centre where he could be seen behind the wheel of the much-loved motor from hit film Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

Santa with the replica film car

Carla Whelan, marketing manager at the centre, explained: “Over the last couple of years what we have tried to do is offer our customers value for money. This year we wanted to do something a bit different so we will have Santa with the car from Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.”

Mrs Whelan said there would be something for all shoppers as they could have the photo taken with Santa and the car or just the car, which will be at the centre until Christmas Eve.

Paul Hill was setting a sparkling example of fundraising by turning his home into a blaze of colour and light with his brilliant array of Christmas lights.

Paul who lived in Edgmond, near Newport, and was raising money for Telford Hospice Appeal said his display was better than ever.

“I’ve had to upgrade my fuse from 16 amps to 30 amps, so it’s more or less doubled,” he said.

The collection box was emptied every night and the total was due to be totted up at the end of the light show, which was running until Twelfth Night. Although he said the lights had always attracted favourable comment, his experience was that so far people had not been as generous with their charity cash as in the past.

He lives in a cul-de-sac and said people drive past to look at the lights and have to turn round, and he thinks some of them can’t be bothered to get out of their cars to make a donation.

Paul Hill of Edgmond near Newport who is was raising money for charity with his Christmas lights

Meanwhile, youngsters suffering the horrific after-effects of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster were enjoying a festive trip on the Severn Valley Railway.

Eleven youngsters from Belarus were staying in the UK on a trip organised by bank manager Jean Palmer.

Their country was one of the worst affected by the Chernobyl nuclear accident of 1986.

For every month they spend in the UK, the children will live up to two years longer, as it gives their bodies a break from the radiation levels present in their own country.

Miss Palmer, who lived in Belbroughton, got involved in organising the trip when she learned about the international charity Chernobyl Children Life Line. The 11 children, who were aged between two and 15, had spent most of December with families around the West Midlands.

Miss Palmer said she had been able to take advantage of an employee volunteer scheme run by her employers to organise the trip to the West Midlands for the Belarussian youngsters. Barclays contributed £1,000 towards the visit.

Miss Palmer said one of the highlights of the trip for the youngsters was their visit to Santa Claus during their trip on the Severn Valley Railway.