The weather did not stop people coming along to sign the Roll of Honour

Former Wolves goal hero Steve Bull and the Mayor of Wolverhampton, Councillor Tersaim Singh were among those arriving in Queen Square to add their signatures to a rapidly growing list.

Bully said the announcement of city status was "brilliant, absolutely brilliant"

He added: "Someone is going to have a good job, with all the signs that are going to need changing, I might volunteer for that myself."

Councillor Singh was full of pride about the honour.

"I feel great today. It's been a long time coming and I think we should have been awarded city status on the last occasion.

"I hope it will attract a lot of inward investment into Wolverhampton, people would much rather invest in a city than a town."

The first person to sign the roll of honour was Burkey Bear, the character created by local firm Burke Bros Moving Group to campaign for city status.

Gary Burke, managing director of the Burkey Bear Company, said: "We are absolutely cock-a-hoop that the Queen has agreed that Wolverhampton deserves to be a city."

George Medal holder Lisa Potts also added her signature to the Roll of Honour, saying: "I have lived here all my life, it is a fantastic place with down-to-earth people.

"I am proud to live in Wolverhampton and the fact we have got city status is fantastic."

She said the Roll of Honour would allow people in the future to look back and take a glimpse of Wolverhampton at the time it became a city.

Other people who visited Queen Square to sign the document were equally pleased with the announcement.

John and Colleen Gillam, of Wednesfield, said it was difficult to say what the benefits of city status would be.

"I am hoping it will be of benefit to Wolverhampton and I am sure that will come with time," he said.

The couple, who have recently moved back to the area after 20 years, said everyone was always friendly in Wolverhampton and the people deserved the city status honour.

Rita Belton, aged 64, of Finchfield, who was a lollipop lady in Wolverhampton for 32 years before retiring 18 months ago, said she was very proud of the city.

"I hope the local council will use this as an opportunity to improve the area and work hard to achieve even more."

One man who was visiting the city from Derby said he felt Wolverhampton fully deserved the honour.

"It is a buzzing place. The nightlife is excellent here and there is great potential here," said 42-year-old Paul Davis.

"There is more in Wolverhampton than in the city of Derby, which is quite a big city itself, " he added.

The Express &Star teamed up with radio station 107.7 The Wolf for the event, which featured a live broadcast from the city centre.

Rachael Heyhoe Flint and Steve Bull sign the roll of honour

Radio presenter Mike Zeller said: "There has been a really good turn out, especially considering the weather. A spot of rain and a touch of cold has not stopped people coming along to sign the Roll of Honour."

He said he and all his colleagues at the station were very proud to be broadcasting to a city.

Many of the people signing the Roll of Honour felt the award of city status was long overdue.

Ian Peters, aged 46, of Short Heath, said: "I think it will attract a lot of business into the town.

"It will also bring a lot of confidence to Wolverhampton, which will be a huge benefit."

Lesley Ellis, aged 77, of Aldersley Avenue, Tettenhall, said it was the "best news ever".

"A lot of people have been asking what itπs all going to cost, but I really think that doesn't matter.

"This is really important for Wolverhampton, and I think it has come at an absolutely brilliant time, at the start of a new millennium."

Lillian Woods, aged 57, of Codsall, said it was about time Wolverhampton was recognised as a city and the honour was definitely deserved.

The new title would raise Wolverhampton's profile across the rest of the country and attract new businesses, said Sonia Williams, aged 37, of Willenhall.

Ken Dodson, aged 48, of Merridale, Wolverhampton, said: "City status is richly deserved here.

"There is more nightlife here than in most Midlands cities and people come from miles around for an evening out.

"There is lots to do, it is a vibrant place and I hope this helps it get recognition around the country."

Dolores Boydell, aged 59, from Penn, said she moved here from Spain in 1961 and loved the town.

She said she heard the news last night and it had made her very, very happy.

Iris Swain, former head of Colton Hills School, said: "I am delighted with this and feel very pleased we have won this award."

Mary Beeston, aged 78, from Heath Town, welcomed the news, but said there was something missing from the town.

"I was in the service during the Second World War and really think Wolverhampton should have a memorial to all the women that did serve their country.

"There is one in London but I am calling for one closer to home and think this is the ideal opportunity."

Vice-chairman of Wolverhampton Sports Advisory Council Peter Holmes said city status was a fantastic step for the town.

But he said that the matter did raise some questions.

"Will we have to choose one of our historic churches to be named as a cathedral, and will we have to apply to have a Lord Mayor?

"I just hope the council will see this as an opportunity to fulfil Wolverhampton's potential and provide full and proper facilities and services."

Alan Deacon left Wolverhampton in 1965 to live in Canada but has returned to look after his mother in Bushbury over Christmas.

He said he had visited Wolverhampton several times since he left and seen it grow and develop and felt city status was well deserved.