Author seeks help with Bridgnorth war book

Bridgnorth historian Clive Gwilt

Clive, who has written dozens of books and booklets about aspects of the town's history, says his latest work will tell the story of Bridgnorth's Second World War in date order, beginning with preparations in 1939.

"I've got quite a few photos but could do with some that haven't been used before," said Clive.

"There must be families who have photos of the air raid wardens, the Home Guard, King's Shropshire Light Infantry, and so on."

He says anyone with material which he could include can email him at clive.gwilt@sky.com or telephone 01746 765988.

Bridgnorth still bears the scars of the Second World War as it was bombed during the Blitz, with loss of life.