Author seeks help with Bridgnorth war book

By Toby Neal

Bridgnorth local historian Clive Gwilt is compiling a new book detailing Bridgnorth at war – and is appealing for help with pictures.

Bridgnorth historian Clive Gwilt
Clive, who has written dozens of books and booklets about aspects of the town's history, says his latest work will tell the story of Bridgnorth's Second World War in date order, beginning with preparations in 1939.

"I've got quite a few photos but could do with some that haven't been used before," said Clive.

"There must be families who have photos of the air raid wardens, the Home Guard, King's Shropshire Light Infantry, and so on."

He says anyone with material which he could include can email him at clive.gwilt@sky.com or telephone 01746 765988.

Bridgnorth still bears the scars of the Second World War as it was bombed during the Blitz, with loss of life.

A raider in 1940 dropped a string of bombs across the town and a bomb site remains, having being kept as a memorial garden.

Toby Neal

By Toby Neal

Feature Writer

A journalist in Shropshire for 40 years, mainly writes features and columns, especially about aspects of Shropshire history. Lives in Telford and is based at the Ketley headquarters.

