Memories of lorry explosion that wrecked West Bromwich housing estate

The engine chassis was the only part of the lorry which survived

The only death was a family dog who had to be put down due to the trauma of the explosion on the junction of Walsall Road and Roberts Road, Friar Park.

The 60th anniversary of the explosion tomorrow has brought back vivid memories for Ken Ford whose home was destroyed by the explosion which had been caused by a lorry carrying 470 gallons of chemicals and steel bars.

Then 14-years-old, Ken heard the explosion at school and was told his mother Mary was involved so raced home to see his house almost destroyed.

He said: "I can remember it like yesterday. It was break time and I heard the explosion, followed by the bells an sirens of the emergency services, before lunch time I was called to the headteacher's office and told my mom had been involved in an accident and I was to stay at school for lunch.

An arial view of the damage caused by the explosion

"After lunch other children came back to school and told me what had happened, some were visibly upset not knowing what had happened. With my friend and neighbour Brian Wilks we asked permission to go home.

"We made our way down Bustleholm Lane on foot to a high vantage point above Sandhills quarry, we could see that our houses had no roof tiles. We then ran to the scene.

"There were hundreds of people there fire, ambulance, police, WRVS, the civil defence and council workers and curious on lookers. I was directed to the canteen of a local factory of William Mills aluminium foundry, were I was united with my dad Norman and my older sister Barbara with her nine month old daughter Carol.

"My mom had seen the lorry on fire and called the neighbour Mrs Wyke and they both took refuge in the back garden when it exploded, their boxer dog Julie had to be put down due to the trauma."

A 14-year-old Ken Ford amid the rubble of his home

The subsequent investigation found the explosion was caused when the driver of Laport Chemicals lorry, driving from Oldbury to Cheshire, saw smoke coming from his load parked up on waste ground in Friar Park.

As he was in the Navigation pub phoning the emergency services the lorry exploded.

The combination of 355 gallons of Methyl Ethyl Ketone peroxide, 120 gallons Hydrogen peroxide in carboys and 10 bags of Sodium metasilicate, a coil of string and 36 metal bars exploded sending flying debris as far as 500 metres away.

Workers fixing the aftermath of the explosion

Six houses had to be demolished, including Ken and his mate Brian's home, more than 100 properties were hit, the Navigation pub was extensively damaged inside and out, 13 vehicles were ruined and 30 people were treated for minor injuries and shock.

With the compensation the council built Sandfield House sheltered accommodation in Stone Cross and Ken got a Timex watch for his 16th birthday.

Ken Ford

He said: "It was something like a Hollywood movie, when we walked into the Navigation pub it looked like the aftermath of a Western shoot-out."

Ken, 74, became friends with Walsall Divisional Fire Service Chief John Howell who saved some photos of the explosion from a skip. Ken was amazed to see a picture of his 14-year-old self amid the rubble.

Ken Ford spotted himself in pictures from 1962

He said: "I was wearing a yellow scarf that day so it was definitely me. That part of West Bromwich is no longer there, so these photos are my only reminder.