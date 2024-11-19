First Drive: Volkswagen’s revised Golf GTI brings extra refinement and poise

What is it?

(Volkswagen)





With the introduction of the eighth-generation Golf in 2020, there soon saw the arrival of a new GTI version. But with a few teething issues troubling that model, Volkswagen has seen fit to quickly upgrade it with this new 8.5 version. But is this the same Golf GTI everyone knows and loves, and have those problems been addressed? We’ve been finding out.

What’s new?

(Volkswagen)





But it’s inside where the new GTI aims to bring the greatest changes. It’s this area where many of the criticisms were levelled at the previous-generation car – mainly surrounding the infotainment system and auxiliary controls – and it appears that this is where Volkswagen has positioned much of its focus for this latest model.

What’s under the bonnet?

(Volkswagen)





Powered to the front wheels via a seven-speed automatic gearbox, you’ll get from 0-60mph in 5.4 seconds in the Clubsport before reaching a limited top speed of 155mph. Despite this, Volkswagen says you should still manage up to 37.4mpg – we saw more than this during our time with the car – alongside emissions of 171g/km.

What’s it like to drive?

The Golf GTI has always been about measured performance, the kind of which you can use day-to-day without overwhelming the overall experience. Even in go-faster Clubsport trim, this GTI is still easy to live with and can handle trips to the shops or a saunter around town without too much fuss. It’s firm, but not teeth-rattlingly so, ensuring that you’re not going to be bracing for every speedbump on the horizon.

But switch the car into ‘Special’ mode – unlocked with the optional Dynamic Chassis Control system – and the Clubsport goes into a rally-like specification with wonderfully sharp throttle responses and a generally tied-down feeling which allows you to take corners in a brisk, controlled manner. It’s this undercurrent of sportiness which is how the GTI has always shone – and this Clubsport version continues to do so. It would be nice if the wheel-mounted gearshift paddles were a little larger, but regardless this is still a very engrossing experience.

How does it look?

(Volkswagen)





Around the back, you’ll find a similar treatment with redesigned tail lights. The Clubsport gets some sportier touches, too, such as a honeycomb design for the grille and checkerboard graphics which run down the sides. As mentioned, there are even bigger GTI badges on the flanks which do, on first impression, look a little too oversized.

What’s it like inside?

(Volkswagen)





Key areas have been revised for this latest generation. The temperature touch-sensitive sliders, for instance, have now been backlit so they’re actually usable at night, while the steering wheel buttons have been made into more physical versions rather than haptic-style ones. They return the Golf GTI back to the more user-friendly car that it once was and help to make the whole vehicle feel better thought-out as a result.

What’s the spec like?

(Volkswagen)





Standard features aboard the Clubsport include the now-improved 12.9-inch infotainment system, which gets sharper responses and a generally easier-to-use layout than before. You’ll also find heated seats fitted from the off, but given that this car costs over £40,000 without options we feel that the omission of electrically adjustable front seats feels a little mean.

Verdict

The revisions that have been made to the Golf GTI help to make it the rounded package it has always been – and should’ve been from the start. More user-friendly buttons, a more intuitive touchscreen and the same great level of space make the GTI as useful on a daily basis as you’d expect while the redesigned exterior helps to inject some new life into this hatch – though it still hadn’t had much time to age, in truth.

Should you opt for the Clubsport? If you want extra sharpness and involvement, then absolutely. It’s got more than enough performance to keep most drivers happy and though reasonably expensive, could be all the car you ever really need.