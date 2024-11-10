First Drive: Kia’s EV3 is a polished addition to the electric car segment

What is it?

But this car – the new EV3 – arrives with a lot of competition in its midst. The likes of the Volvo EX30 and Volkswagen ID.3 lie in its path, while newcomers like the upcoming Skoda Elroq have their sights set on this Hyundai. But with this brand having a lot of learnings in this area, can the EV3 deliver? We’ve been driving it to find out.

What’s new?

But importantly, Kia has equipped the EV3 with much of the same technology that you’d get on its bigger brothers. Features such as heated seats, a widescreen infotainment setup and lots of eco-friendly materials come equipped as standard, while its 460-litre boot resoundingly trumps those that you’ll find in many of the EV3’s key rivals. There’s a handy ‘frunk’ up in the nose of the car for storing charging cables, too.

What’s under the bonnet?

Performance-wise, a 201bhp electric motor on both versions means a 0-60mph time of just under eight seconds for either model. There’s also the option for full one-pedal driving on the EV3 – whereby the car automatically starts to slow down when you lift off the accelerator – which can be useful for when driving around town or in stop-start traffic.

What’s it like to drive?

It’s the refinement of the EV3 which is noticeable above all other characteristics. It’s comfortable and well-damped over lumps and bumps, transforming this relatively compact car into one which feels more grown-up than you might expect. It’s quiet, too, even at motorway speeds and this helps to give the EV3 a well-rounded character.

Visibility is generally good – aside from the rather chunky rear pillars blocking your over-the-shoulder view – and it’s nice that you’ve got a ‘proper’ rear wiper since so many alternatives do without one. The steering isn’t the most feel-packed, but it’s certainly accurate enough to allow you to place the car just where you want it. But it really is that refinement and comfort-focused suspension which shines through in the EV3 driving experience.

How does it look?

A trio of specifications allow you to tweak the look of the EV3, too, with GT-Line versions standing out through their standard-fit 19-inch alloy wheels and privacy glass. There’s a cool ‘pistachio’ shade to pick as well, which does add a quirky edge to the EV3’s aesthetic.

What’s it like inside?

Rear-seat space isn’t half bad, either. Headroom might be a little tight for taller adults, but for most people it’ll suit just fine while leg and foot room is good as well. You’ll find handy USB-C charging points integrated into the backs of the front seats, too, ensuring that there are plenty of top-up options for those sitting in the rear of the car.

What’s the spec like?

In fact, we’d be leaning towards sticking with the entry-level ‘Air’ version and spending extra on the larger battery. The standard car is more than well-equipped enough and gets all of the features you really need.

Verdict

The Kia EV3 is a very easy car to recommend. It’s more spacious than rivals and offers an impressive amount of range, while its standard equipment list is comprehensive enough to make straying to more costly specifications less important than on other cars.

We’ve already seen Kia’s EV6 and EV9 models doing well in their respective size classes and going off this initial drive, it seems that the EV3 should experience the same kind of success.