First Drive: The new Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance provides a fresh take on a motoring icon

What is it?

But for this latest generation of C63, things are changing in a big way. Gone is the big V8 engine, instead replaced with one of the most powerful petrol-hybrid setups around. It’s also four-wheel-drive, to make the overall change even more noticeable. We’ve been out to see what it’s like.

What’s new?

It’s a little bit longer than the standard C-Class, too – 83mm longer, in fact – while a 76mm growth spurt in width allows the C63 to look a little more hunkered-down to the road.

What’s under the bonnet?

That battery really is more about boosting performance than unlocking any massive electric-only range – the C63 can only manage around eight miles of battery-only driving on a full charge – but does mean that it’ll go from 0-60mph in just 3.4 seconds and onwards to 174mph in the saloon or 168mph in the estate. Mercedes says that you should still get just over 38mpg, mind you – considerably better than the old V8.

What’s it like to drive?

Does it have as much character as the old car? No. The burble of the old V8 was something to be remembered fondly and while its place might have been taken by an engine with less ‘soul’ than before, you can’t fault the effectiveness with which it gets this car down the road. This is a very fast car indeed – but one which feels more hot hatch in spirit than brawny muscle car.

How does it look?

As mentioned, you can get it in saloon and Estate layouts to begin with, but Mercedes hasn’t yet announced whether coupe or convertible versions will follow as they did with previous incarnations of the C63.

What’s it like inside?

Space in the rear of this Estate model isn’t too bad, but the fitment of the batteries has had a severe impact on boot space. At 324 litres it’s way behind what you’d expect from a ‘normal’ estate car and puts it more in league with a hatchback in terms of spaciousness. It’s significantly less than the 455 litres you’d get from a regular C-Class Estate, too, and this does dent the C63’s overall usability quite a bit.

What’s the spec like?

There’s plenty of microfibre and nappa leather used throughout, too, while the performance front seats provide exceptional support and give the interior of the car a healthy dose of sporty style, too. As with most current Mercedes models, the C63 is equipped with a near-dazzling array of interior lighting, giving the car a near-nightclub-like effect during the night.

Verdict

The C63 is a curious car. It might have lost some of the character of the car which came before it, but it’s effective and effortlessly fast. Driven moderately it’ll deliver better efficiency than its predecessor – though that has never been the primary focus of this model – but its lack of boot space is a real pain, particularly for an estate car.

It’s almost as if Mercedes should’ve created a new name for this car. Giving it the ‘C63’ brand evokes memories of V8-powered burble and without that – regardless of how potent this car is – you’re always left feeling like something is missing.