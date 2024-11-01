First Drive: Hyundai’s Inster delivers a premium experience in a compact package

What is it?

The rear lights of the Inster are distinctive





But there are quite a few rivals in this market. The new Dacia Spring follows a similarly value-focused line, while cars like the new Renault 5 counter with a fresh, style-heavy approach. Is the Inster worth picking, then? We’ve been finding out.

What’s new?

The Inster corners neatly





But despite its small size, Hyundai has equipped it with the same level of technology that you’ll find on its larger vehicles. It’s why features such as blind-spot monitoring, intelligent speed limit assist and smart cruise control are all part of the Inster’s comprehensive list of assistance systems.

What’s under the bonnet?

The charging port’s location is handy





Most importantly, you get an efficiency-boosting heat pump as standard on the Inster, which is a feature omitted from many more expensive EVs. With this, it can warm up the car – and its battery – more efficiently and will help make the most of the available range, particularly in colder temperatures.

What’s it like to drive?

As with the level of equipment on board, the Inster drives like a far larger car than it actually is. Its tall proportions and slightly elevated seating position help this, but it’s the well-judged steering which helps no end. There’s a slightly sharp edge to the ride, mind you, and we found that speed bumps did seem to unsettle the Inster more than you might think.

But despite its relatively slow acceleration times it never feels underpowered when you’re on the move and while it does feel most at home when pootling about town, it isn’t out of place at motorway speeds either. Visibility is good, too, and there are wheel-mounted pedals to help adjust the level of regeneration you get from the motors. There’s a reasonable amount of wind noise, too, though it’s far from being irritating when you’re travelling more quickly.

How does it look?

The eye-catching wheel designs stand out





Later on, a more rugged-looking version of this car – the Inster Cross – will bring an even more eye-catching look through redesigned bumpers, extra cladding and even an optional roof basket. However, as standard, we feel that it has more than enough character to make an impact out on the road.

What’s it like inside?

Good materials help the inster to feel premium





In the forward portion of the Inster it’s classic Hyundai, namely good quality materials and plenty of storage options. There is a good number of cubbies to keep those loose items from rolling about, while vehicle-to-load technology means you can charge up domestic devices via a handy three-pin plug.

What’s the spec like?

Foldable seats make the Inster more practical than you’d think





Head upwards to ‘02’ grade – only available on bigger-battery cars – and prices rise to £26,745. At this point, you get a black contrast roof, but the largest inclusion is vehicle-to-grid technology which could prove handy if you’re travelling further afield. However, we feel that the entry-level specification will be more than enough for most drivers.

Verdict

The Inster is a welcome new addition to the electric car segment, namely because it hits the road with a more budget-friendly price which doesn’t come at the expense of equipment levels. It’s got the range that will live up to most daily demands, while a standard-fit heat pump represents an addition which is so overlooked by rivals.

It needs to be kept low in price to maintain its edge, however, with higher-grade Inster models becoming harder to recommend. It’s why, if you stick to an entry-level model, there’s no reason why this couldn’t be a very cost-effective EV option.