First Drive: Porsche’s Panamera GTS sharpens up an already impressive driving experience

What is it?

Black badging comes with the GTS package

Porsche’s Panamera has always had that ability to deliver an experience of two extremes. On the one hand, you’ve got the sumptuous, cosseting character that can make a long journey disappear in a flash and on the other, there’s a car that’ll happily storm its way around your favourite twisty section of the road.

The GTS version, which we’re driving here, leans more into the latter set of characteristics with a tweaked chassis, a decent slug more power over ‘regular’ Panamera models and a more eye-catching exterior. We’ve been out to Germany to see if it’s the pick of the bunch.

What’s new?

The Panamera still does high-speed refinement very well

The GTS – or Gran Turismo Sport – is billed as ‘the most agile’ Panamera in the range. So whereas the Turbo S E-Hybrid is all about rocketship-like acceleration, the GTS is more focused on the corners where its clever dual-chamber, two-valve air suspension with Porsche’s Active Management system can be put to work to ensure that the whole car remains flat and level.

Porsche says that this is all implemented without knocking back the Panamera’s comfort levels, so even though this car is angled more towards sportier driving, it should – in theory – still manage the long-distance trips that this model has always excelled at.

What’s under the bonnet?

The centre-lock wheels are the same as those found in motorsport

But it’s not like the Panamera GTS is lacking in power, mind you. It’s all driven by a 4.0-litre turbocharged V8 engine with a healthy 490bhp and 600Nm of torque being sent to all four wheels. Remember, too, that this isn’t even the most powerful Panamera in the range, with the Turbo E-Hybrid’s electrically-assisted V8 increasing those figures to 771bhp and an astounding 1,000Nm of torque.

But despite the presence of its bigger brother, the GTS still has more than enough acceleration to keep things interesting. It’ll go from 0-60mph in just 3.6 seconds, in fact, and will keep on motoring until a top speed of 188mph. It’s an extremely potent setup, that’s for sure.

What’s it like to drive?

The good news is that the GTS delivers all the ‘normal’ Panamera traits that you’d expect. On the motorway it is comfortable and refined, remaining quiet and composed even when travelling at greater speeds. The ride quality is good, too, though switching the adjustable dampers into their firmest settings takes away this Panamera’s supple qualities, so it’s best kept in more comfort-focused ride modes for day-to-day driving.

Switch that wheel-mounted dial into Sport Plus and the whole car tightens, turning it into a far more competent corner-taker than you might expect from a car weighing over two tonnes. In typical Porsche fashion, the steering is a high point with its well-judged weight and accuracy. It makes the Panamera a joy to interact with when you’re on a twisty section of road.

How does it look?

The Panamera feels sharp and composed

The latest generation of Panamera has tweaked and retouched key areas of the previous car. It’s still recognisable as Porsche’s flagship battlecruiser, but some elements have been changed here and there. For its transformation into GTS, you’ll find a 10mm drop in ride height over standard versions and you’ll find a variety of black-coloured logos denoting this car’s model scattered across the exterior.

As standard all cars get lashings of black-coloured trim, too, in areas such as the side skirts and front bumper inserts. The exhaust pipes are finished in a pleasant dark bronze shade, too, while all cars ride on grey 21-inch with sporty centre lock systems.

What’s it like inside?

The interior gets a number of high-quality materials

The interior of the Panamera exhibits the solid build quality that we’ve come to expect from Porsche. Nearly everything has a solid, quality feel to it; things are let down slightly by the large plastic section in between the driver and passenger to operate the main controls the whole section depresses as you touch it rather than individually with each button. It’s a minor niggle, of course.

In the rear, occupants are treated to plenty of legroom while thanks to the car’s swept-back design there’s a cocoon-like quality to the two rear chairs of the Panamera. The 478-litre boot means there’s enough luggage space for everything that the Panamera’s occupants need to bring along, though the deep positioning means that loading heavier items – such as suitcases – could be a pain.

What’s the spec like?

GTS logos appear on teh headrests

Prices for the Panamera GTS start from £125,600 – over the £82,500 you’ll pay for a standard car – and, naturally, much of that additional cost is coming through the mechanical upgrades that you’re getting. Remember, too, that Porsche’s Active Suspension Management system is coming as standard, along with a clever torque vectoring system.

There are plenty of other standard features aboard the GTS, too, including a lovely Race-Tex-finished heated steering wheel, adaptive sport seats and a full Sport Chrono package. The GTS’ headline price is high, but you don’t need to go hunting in the options list as a result.

Verdict

The GTS truly feels like the best representation of the Panamera model range as a whole. While it might not have the sledgehammer figures of the Turbo, it feels lighter, more agile and – as a result – more fun to drive, while still having those comfort-focused attributes that you’d expect from a luxury model like this.

While its price might be high it does come equipped with plenty of technology and performance upgrades, which, on balance, make it appear to be the best-value Panamera you can get today.