UK Drive: Updates to the Nissan Qashqai improve one of Britain’s favourite cars

What is it?

(Nissan)

Compact crossovers are a pillar of the British driving community. They’ve flooded the market over recent years and put a significant dent in the popularity of the family saloon, estate and MPV.

Nissan’s Qashqai was seen as the trendsetter for the compact crossover market when it was released back in 2007 and since then, it’s gone on to be a sales success here in the UK.

However, fast forward nearly two decades and the Qashqai has grown in size, has updated technology and comes with a choice of mild and full hybrid powertrains. But, now the Japanese firm has given its bread and butter model a hefty facelift to keep it looking fresh, but is it enough to take it to the top of the class? We’ve been finding out.

What’s new?

(Nissan)

Some cars use facelifts to subtly change their mechanicals and exterior designs, but the changes made to this new Qashqai are noticeable from any angle.

At the front, there is a new nose with a bold radiator grille along with clear tail lights, updated alloy wheel designs and a new trim level called N-Design.

Inside, there is a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen display that uses Google Built-in and includes wireless smartphone systems such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while equipment levels have been given a significant overhaul also improved.

What’s under the bonnet?

(Nissan)

The Qashqai comes equipped with a choice of two engines. There is a 1.3-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine with mild-hybrid technology – which is also available with either two or four-wheel-drive. The total power output stands at 118bhp and 270Nm of torque.

We’re driving the 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol hybrid, which the firm badges ‘e-Power’. Only available with front-wheel-drive, the car has greater power figures with 192bhp and 330Nm of torque. Meanwhile, 0-60mph takes 7.7 seconds and the car will go to a top speed of 105mph.

What’s it like to drive?

(Nissan)

Pleasant is the word that springs to mind when behind the wheel of the Qashqai. It may not be the most dynamic drive, but the Qashqai does comfort very well with the e-Power hybrid model being very quiet around town. Our test car had the larger 20-inch wheels, but that didn’t affect the ride at all, plus the multi-link suspension also helps here.

However, on faster roads and on the motorway, there is a fair bit of wind and road noise, which is a shame. Plus, as mentioned, the Qashqai isn’t as engaging as some other cars in this sector such as the Honda ZR-V and Hyundai Tucson. The steering feels vague and a bit slow to react.

However, where the Nissan does score well is with its e-Pedal mode where its regenerative braking means that around town you can effectively drive just using the accelerator with the car braking to recharge the battery. Fuel economy isn’t bad either with our test car averaging 49.1 mpg – but not quite the claimed 54mpg that the manufacturer says.

Visibility is also excellent thanks to the thin A-pillars and rear quarter lights, plus our car’s 360-degree surround camera with monitors also makes parking a lot less of a chore.

How does it look?

(Nissan)

The Qashqai still remains a tall vehicle, however over the years it has gained a few more curves to make it look more appealing and this latest facelift is by far the best-looking version yet.

The two-tone paint scheme, large 20-inch alloys and gloss black lower body cladding make it stand out while the new front grille is very bold and fits in well with Nissan’s latest design language.

What’s it like inside?

(Nissan)

Inside, there is a new 12.3-inch touchscreen display that now incorporates Alexa and Google Built-in. There is also wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and our test car comes with a choice of 64 different colours for its ambient lighting.

The cabin materials are of high quality and the Tekna+ model has the standard quilted leather and Alcantara door card inlays, while this material is also used on the side bolsters of the seats, on the dashboard and centre console – giving the cabin a more premium feel.

It’s great to see a manufacturer still using chunky physical buttons for its climate controls and there is a nifty shortcut button located on the steering wheel for your driver assistance settings, too.

The only gripe is the materials used lower down feel cheap and the glovebox is rather small – however decent door bins and a generous centre console cubby under the armrest make up for this shortfall.

Space in the back is good and thanks to the rear doors opening to nearly 90 degrees it makes getting into the rear seats a doddle. Once you’re in the back, knee and leg room is good, but it would be nice to be able to slide your feet underneath the front seats, and headroom would be better without the glass panoramic roof – but average-sized adults should have no problem in getting comfortable.

Boot space is the same as in the pre-facelift car, which is 504 litres with the seats up or that nearly triples to 1,504 litres with them pushed down. It’s smaller than a Hyundai Tucson or Kia Sportage, however. That said, the rear bench folds flat and there are two adjustable boot floors to help stop items moving about in the back.

What’s the spec like?

(Nissan)

The revised Qashqai range isn’t short of choice, with a selection of five different trim levels consisting of Acenta Premium, N-Connecta, N-Design, Tekna and Tekna+.

The entry level model starts at £30,135 and includes features such as rear parking sensors, a rear view camera, a 12.3-inch infotainment screen and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Our test car is the top-of-the-line Tekna+ trim which starts at £38,875 but boasts equipment such as a Bose premium audio system, multi-link suspension, massaging front seats and quilted leather upholstery. However, the car we’re driving with a few options comes in at over £43,000 which makes this family-focused Nissan rather expensive.

Verdict

It’s easy to see why the Nissan Qashqai has become a firm favourite with British car buyers. It looks good, has a great interior layout, is well-equipped and features frugal powertrains that make it cheap to run.

It may not be the most exciting car to drive or to live with, but with such a competitive market, the Qashqai does everything very well and comes in a very sensible and complete package.