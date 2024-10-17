First Drive: Volkswagen’s T-Cross is a small car that brings big-car features

What is it?

The world of SUVs is rich and varied. Responding to customer demand for a high-riding model of every shape and size, manufacturers across the board have leant into the desire for SUVs by creating ones that fit into every little segment. This car – the T-Cross – provides an entry point to Volkswagen’s range of SUVs and gives an alternative to those who find the Polo a little too ordinary.

Because despite this car’s upright stance it is, in fact, the same basic vehicle underneath as the Polo hatchback. But should you choose this SUV instead? We’ve been finding out.

What’s new?

The T-Cross has actually been around for a little while now, but Volkswagen has seen fit to refresh it in order to keep interest in this pint-sized SUV maintained. We’ve got some of the ‘traditional’ upgrades that you’ll find applied to a car mid-way through its lifecycle, including redesigned LED headlights and Volkswagen’s powerful IQ.Light LED Matrix lamps can now be added for the first time to the T-Cross.

Inside, there’s a slightly tweaked interior with an updated infotainment system now taking a free-standing design, reflecting changes that we’ve seen applied to a variety of Volkswagen vehicles of late.

What’s under the bonnet?

As you might expect, the T-Cross get a range of engines that is focused on efficiency rather than outright power. They’re all turbocharged and petrol yet despite the SUV focus of the T-Cross, you can’t get it with four-wheel-drive. The one we’re testing here uses a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine with a decent 148bhp and 250Nm of torque, driven through a DSG automatic gearbox to get the T-Cross from 0-60mph in 8.2 seconds and onwards to a 124mph top speed.

But though the performance of the T-Cross is more than adequate, it isn’t the primary focus of a car like this. No, efficiency is what this smaller Volkswagen is really aimed at, which is reflected in this car’s impressive combined consumption of 47.4mpg. Emissions, however, are slightly higher than with rival hybrid-driven rivals at 135g/km. The Lexus LBX, for example, emits just 103g/km.

What’s it like to drive?

Of course, you don’t get the full high-riding driving experience in the T-Cross that you might with other full-sized SUVs, but it gives a useful bump over a traditional hatchback. With its square proportions it’s easy to position when you’re parking too, while the light steering means that tighter spins and turns aren’t tricky either.

As with other Volkswagen-group vehicles the DSG gearbox in the T-Cross can be hesitant at times and it can be tricky to make a quick start without the car lurching forwards. However, you’re getting quite a composed driving experience overall, while the 1.5-litre engine under the bonnet affords the T-Cross with more than enough punch for most driving situations – it feels quite happy on a motorway cruise, for instance.

How does it look?

With its light refresh, the T-Cross is certainly looking sharper than before. It’s an altogether different approach to the standard Polo, but the upright proportions of this compact SUV play into the demand for chunkier cars that give the impression of an ability to go off-road – even if they’re primarily designed for life on the tarmac.

Our Style-grade car gets some upgraded 18-inch alloy wheels, too, while contrast silver roof rails do a good job of injecting a little life into the car’s styling. You’ve got a good selection of exterior colours to choose from, too, including a very eye-catching ‘Rubber Ducky Yellow’.

What’s it like inside?

The cabin of the T-Cross does a good job of taking the best bits from Volkswagen’s other vehicles and leaving some of the not-so good sections. The material quality is, largely, quite good – there are some scratchier plastics lower down – but the general layout of all of the major controls is good. It’s nice to have proper physical buttons on the steering wheel, too, as opposed to the haptic-style ones we’ve seen on other Volkswagen vehicles.

The boxy dimensions of the T-Cross give more headroom inside than you might think, while the rear seats can be slid forward and back depending on how much boot space you need. It stands at 384 litres with them pushed right to the rear of the car, or 455 litres with them pushed to the front – though the latter configuration will mean you won’t be able to take adult rear-seat passengers. In either way, that’s more space than you’ll get from a Polo.

What’s the spec like?

Prices for the T-Cross kick off at just over £24,000, which represents decent value considering you’re getting standard features such as 16-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights and a full suite of driver assistance systems. ‘Our’ Style-specification car sees that price creep up to £27,780, but it’s at this point that you start getting useful additions such as a full ‘Discover Navigation’ system which elevates the in-car experience and makes streaming media and connecting your phone far easier.

With its optional, larger wheels and a few other extras added, our test car came in at a hefty £32,840, the point at which the T-Cross starts to look a little out of its comfort zone price-wise.

Verdict

Given that it’s a practical, comfortable and well-specified compact SUV there’s no reason why the Volkswagen T-Cross couldn’t slot easily into a variety of roles. With its good-size boot and surprisingly spacious interior, it’s better suited at family life than you might think, yet its compact proportions mean it could be good for those who need a smart around-town runabout too.

You do need to go easy with the options to avoid the price of the T-Cross creeping up too far, but bear this in mind and the T-Cross could provide a very smart and frugal way of getting from A to B.