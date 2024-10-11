First Ride: Honda’s Dax remains as fun as always

What is it?

The Dax is available in a number of eye-catching colourways

This little motorcycle will be pretty familiar to those in motoring circles. After making a splash with the 1960s original, the Honda Dax has been strangely absent from the motorcycle manufacturer’s line-up for decades – with just a brief spell on-sale for the Japanese market in the late 90s – but that has all changed with the introduction of a new version.

Officially called the ST125 Dax, this new compact Honda motorcycle gets all the design cues and cutesy dimensions of the classic but with upgraded engines and some neat modern touches which should help to make it even more appealing. But what else does it have to offer aside from those retro-inspired looks? We’ve been finding out.

What’s new?

The Sausage Dog is where the Dax gets its name from

So we’ve got a classic design, but where else is the Dax making its presence known? Simplicity was always the original’s strong suit, so that hasn’t changed; the new model gets a simple steel frame and teeny-tiny fuel tank, but there have been some tweaks with twin rear shocks and 12-inch wheels wrapped in chunky tyres. The hydraulic disc brakes get full a ABS system to help with assured braking, too.

You can get the Dax in a range of quirky colours as well and while it’s a very compact bike overall, there is space for two on the banana-style seat – though we reckon the performance wouldn’t be that great for riding two-up.

What’s it powered by?

There’s LED lighting all round

Equally compact is the Dax’s 124cc air-cooled engine with just over 9bhp and 10.8Nm of torque it’s not what you’d call overburdened with power, but it’s enough to get the Dax up to 60mph so a higher-speed cruise isn’t out of the question. Naturally, with such a small engine and a lightweight construction, efficiency is impressive with Honda claiming up to 155mpg. Blended with a 3.8-litre fuel tank, it’s enough to give the Dax a theoretical range of up to 150 miles from a full fill-up.

It’s all linked to a clever four-speed gearbox with a centrifugal clutch. Essentially, this allows you to ride the bike almost like a single-speed; simply select a gear with the left-hand-side foot shifter when you’re at a stop and pull away. Then, as you’re moving away, the clutch operates automatically and lets you shift without the need for a clutch lever.

What’s it like to ride?

There’s plenty of fun to be had on the Dax

With its super-small proportions, the Dax is almost toy-like on first impressions. Climbing aboard is a breeze – you merely step over the bike to get on – but once you’re in place, the Dax is a lot more accommodating than you might expect. The handlebars are nice and upright and though small, your legs don’t feel too cramped up.

The 124cc might be small in capacity but it’s big in excitement. Of course, the whole bike feels best suited around town where its nimble handling and peppy engine allow you to easily scythe through traffic and navigate inner-city layouts with ease. On the open road, the Dax will settle to a cruise at 60mph – we managed the heady heights of 70mph during our time with the Dax, but with its small wheels it was here where it felt most out of place. Plus, while the Dax’s small size might be a plus-point around town, it leaves you feeling vulnerable on a motorway or dual carriageway.

How does it look?

The Dax’s low seat height makes it very accessible

For such a small bike, the Dax does a great job of making a big statement design-wise. Very few people walked past it without asking us about it during our time with the Dax, with most wondering if it really was a ‘new’ bike or a classic. It’s a testament to Honda’s successful recreation and from afar, this latest version really could be swapped out for the original.

It’s a little bike with lots of character, that’s for sure, helped no end by the variety of chrome parts which give it some sparkle. We liked the blue colour scheme of our test bike, though other shades look just as good.

What’s the spec like?

Full hydraulic brakes provide ample stopping power

Look a little closer at the Dax and you’ll see a number of upgraded parts. The front and rear lights, for example, are LED units which provide a distinctly un-1960s-like amount of illumination. It’s the same story for the indicators, too, which are LED units as well. The main LCD display gets all of the key information that you need and is clear and easy to read, too.

There are plenty of accessories to help make the Dax a little more personal to you as well. You can get an extended carrier for the rear to help with carrying larger items, while heated grips could make the Dax a year-round riding option. However, as standard, the little Honda gets more than enough features and fittings.

Verdict

The Dax is one of the smallest bikes in the Honda range

At £3,799 the Dax doesn’t command a super-high price tag, though you could argue that you’d be on a far larger-engined alternative from Royal Enfield for nearly the same price. However, if you’re in the market for a smartly-styled town motorcycle then the Dax’s looks will be hard to beat.

Sure, for a rider looking for a bike that’ll devour the miles and go truly off-road then the Dax won’t make sense, but for those after a motorcycle that won’t cost the earth and brings some real fun to the riding experience then this Honda could prove very appealing indeed.