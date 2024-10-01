First Drive: Ferrari’s new 12Cilindri is a sonorous celebration of the V12 engine

What is it?

The rear end of the Ferrari 12Cilindri is distinctive to say the least

>

In an age when every other new car arrival heralds the birth of yet another electric or hybrid model, Ferrari’s glorious new V12 is a welcome breath of fresh air for petrol heads.

The Italian car maker claims to be the last one producing a naturally aspirated, V12 engine – and this is the firm’s breathtaking 830bhp new addition: The 12Cilindri. You’ll need to brush up on your Italian to say it properly, though. It’s pronounced: ‘Doe-dee-chi Chill-endree’.

In the words of the manufacturer’s famous founder, Enzo Ferrari, the 12-cylinder Ferrari will always be the ‘original’ and the carmaker has vowed to continue developing the legendary unit for as long as it’s allowed.

What’s new?

Contrast paints are used on the aerodynamic flaps

>

Ferrari says everything has been refreshed when compared to the 812 Superfast that this model replaces. Some four years in the making, the 12Cilindri is slightly heavier than the 812 – around 35kg to be exact – but that’s down to a lack of carbon seats, bigger 21-inch wheels and tyres, active aerodynamics and a powered rear boot (among other things).

Previously, the V12 of the Ferrari range was designed to be the pinnacle, but that crown now resides with the SF90, so designers were given the opportunity to dial down some of the outright madness. That doesn’t mean this is anything less than furious to drive, but it does mean it can still behave as a comfortable GT car too.

What’s under the bonnet?

The main instrument binnacle is clear and easy to read

>

The spectacular 6.5-litre V12 is as tuneful as you’d hope. Ferrari calls it a ‘hallmark howl’ and as the revs rise to a heady 9,250rpm, it’s a symphonic cacophony that makes the hairs on the back of your neck stand on end.

With 830bhp to play with, the 12Cilindri can hit 60mph in around 2.7 seconds and will go on to a top speed of 211mph. It’s brutally quick and drivers can dial in and out the anger with different settings, accessed by a dial on the steering wheel. In ‘Race’ mode with the suspension set to comfort, it’s close to perfect.

Some 80 per cent of the 678Nm of torque available is delivered at just 2,500rpm which equates to plenty of punch in the mid-range. The dual-clutch, eight-speed gearbox (that eighth gear is a new addition to this model) rapidly fires through cogs with savagery. So much so that on some occasions the shunt through the transmission is stark.

What’s it like to drive?

The Ferrari 12Cilindri has the V12 engine at its core

>

What I love about this car is its breadth of character. When you want it to be a sedate, cruising companion it’s comfortable and easy to drive. Around town, the visibility is surprisingly good and while it looks huge on the outside, when you’re in the cockpit it feels manageable and is easy to place on the road.

But it’s the car’s dark side that’s really intoxicating. Select the manual option for paddle shifts, bury your foot to the floor and the 12Cilindri picks up like the thoroughbred Ferrari it is. The V12 soundtrack is heavy metal addictive and it is incredibly rapid. It never feels heavy or overweight, either, with perfect balance and delicately weighted steering.

How does it look?

The front end of the car mimics a design used on classic Ferrari models

>

The 12Cilindri looks positively space age – and that’s no mistake. The designers took cues from 1970s wedge-like supercar designs and combined them with a homage to models like the Ferrari 365 GTB4. If you’re not familiar with the latter, it’s worth a Google, as the family resemblance is clear.

The new model has a long, imposing nose with a clamshell bonnet that wraps around the front-mounted V12. The cabin sits back, nearer the rear wheels and is dominated by an arrow-shaped, body-coloured sash across the roof. Bold rear haunches and a dramatic rear diffuser give the GT car real drama while dynamic aero flaps on the rear quarters flick up under braking.

What’s it like inside?

The interior is focused around both driver and passenger

>

Ferrari has designed the cabin with two distinct sides that wrap around both the driver and the passenger. Three screens dominate the cabin with the driver dials and information behind the steering wheel, a second screen centrally mounted for heating controls and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, and a third (optional) screen in front of the passenger.

The latter can display the car’s speed, g-forces and revs as well as allow the passenger to manipulate some of the car’s controls. We found the seats a little uncomfortable, but they have plenty of adjustment and come with optional heating and cooling options, as well as a massage function (£8,957).

What’s the spec like?

A passenger screen displays a variety of information

>

Standard specification is understandably generous for a car costing £366,500 and includes full matrix LED headlights, 21-inch alloy wheels, rain and light sensors, climate control, rear parking camera, car cover, battery maintainer, wireless smartphone charger and lots more.

There’s also an incredible array of personalisation options with everything from gold brake callipers (£1,512), carbon fibre rear boot trim (£4,478) to special paint colours that will set you back £8,316. Get tick happy on the options list and owners will easily be able to add £50,000 and more to the price tag.

Verdict

New V12 Ferraris don’t come along very often, so when they do you expect them to be very special indeed. And the 12Cilindri does not disappoint.

Enzo Ferrari said the V12 could summon up a ‘harmony no conductor could ever create’ and he wasn’t wrong. While the savagery of the engine and speed of the gearbox are impressive, it’s the howl from that iconic powerplant that really makes this car an occasion.

Some might think a V12 engine is a bit of a dinosaur in an age dominated by EVs but, for car lovers, the continuation of a legend like this is vital if the world is still to be filled with pure, unadulterated automotive joy.

The 12Cilindri is available to order now with first deliveries arriving early in 2025.