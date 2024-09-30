UK Drive: Does the new Polestar 4 have a place in the growing SUV coupe segment?

What is it?

(Polestar)

>

At first glance, the Polestar 4 seems to have a confused identity. Is it an SUV? Is it a coupe? Or is it an SUV with a coupe look? Whatever it is, it’s the latest member to join the growing Polestar family.

As a company that solely produces EVs, it comes as no surprise that Polestar’s new 4 is also battery-powered and comes with a choice of two and all-wheel-drive versions to suit different buyers. Let’s take a closer look at this new Swedish offering.

What’s new?

(Polestar)

>

The Polestar 4 is a completely new model that offers a world first in the automotive industry, – it’s one of the first cars ever produced without a rear window. Instead, the lack of rear-facing glass has been replaced with an HD camera that doubles up as a traditional rear-view mirror which Polestar claims improves rear visibility and enhances interior space.

The body shape has been designed around the laws of physics for improved aerodynamics and even the lack of rear window helps air flow and improves headroom for passengers.

Apart from that, the car uses the brand’s latest technology as well as over-the-air updates to improve the user-interface even further into the future.

What’s under the bonnet?

(Polestar)

>

It’s a simple choice with what model to choose from. All variants come with the same 100kWh lithium-ion battery pack with two different motor setups.

There is a rear-wheel-drive Long range Single Motor that generates 268bhp and 343Nm of torque. Polestar claims this model can do a total distance of 385 miles on a single charge.

However, we’re driving the Long range Dual Motor that increases power to 535bhp and 686Nm of torque – but the electric range drops to a claimed 367 miles.

Like its bigger sibling, the 3 SUV, the 4 is compatible with DC rapid charging which brings a 0-80 per cent charge time of half an hour.

What’s it like to drive?

(Polestar)

>

Just like its larger stablemate, the 3, this coupe SUV is also very good to drive. Polestar seems to have got it cracked when it comes to making EVs that are driver focused and this 4 really handles well with little body lean and there is a lower driving position, to give it that sportier edge to it, too.

In terms of performance, its acceleration is smooth and it gets up to speed rather quickly, which is no surprise in a modern EV nowadays. Unlike the 3, which uses air suspension, the 4 has conventional springs – but it doesn’t impact on the ride comfort and it still feels composed and absorbs bumps very well. However, as with all of the other models in the firm’s range, its main control functions are still buried in the infotainment screen which is distracting when driving along and it still isn’t as user-friendly compared with conventional buttons.

Also, the deletion of a rear window may improve space and airflow but it still takes time to get used to it, especially when reversing as you automatically take a look over the rear shoulder to see nothing. Instead, you have to rely on the rear-view camera and HD camera on the windscreen – which could be intimidating for some buyers.

How does it look?

(Polestar)

>

From different angles, you could say that the 4 has a unique look to it. Polestar claims that it’s an SUV coupe and it would be right as there is a rackish and sloping roof line, but it’s taller and has more ground clearance than a traditional saloon or hatchback.

There are resemblances of the 2 SUV with the unique Polestar headlights and daytime running lights, and the side profile also includes door handles that sit flush into the body. The frameless doors give a more premium and coupe look as well as at the back, the full length light bar runs the entire width of the rear. Plus, a nice mix of unusual and stand out colours are available, with our test car finished off in Electron – being an ice blue.

What’s it like inside?

(Polestar)

>

The first thing to take note of is instead of a portrait screen in the 3, in the 4 you have a 15.4-inch landscape touchscreen.

The cabin still feels light and airy, and there is a lot of recycled materials used throughout to keep in touch with the firm’s sustainability goals.

In the back, there is a decent amount of room and thanks to the lack of rear window it means that headroom is better for occupants. There is also plenty of head and leg room, too.

Boot space stands at 526 litres or 1,536 litres with the rear seats folded down. It has a nice usable shape to it and there is decent underfloor storage where you can fit the car’s charging cables or there is a frunk which includes an additional 15 litres of space.

Again, as with a lot of modern EVs, the decluttering of buttons means that simple controls such as the mirror adjustment and ventilation switches are all included in the touchscreen – which is a pain and is difficult to use on the move. However, the menus and buttons on the screen are in larger font to help make it easier to see them on the move.

What’s the spec like?

(Polestar)

>

Polestar does things a little differently when it comes to trim levels and specification. Instead of a range line-up of different eclectic names, you simply choose your electric motor and options pack instead.

Options include a Performance Pack which gives you 22-inch wheels and a tweaked chassis, whereas the Plus pack comes with a Harman Kardon sound system and pixel LED headlights. Meanwhile, the Pilot pack offers lane-keep assist and Pilot assist.

With the 4, you have a choice of either a Long range single motor or Long range Dual motor.

Prices start at £59,990 for the former, but we’re driving the latter which comes in at £66,990 and features the Plus and Pilot package.

Verdict

The Polestar 4 is one of those cars that comes along and divides opinion on what it is as a ‘car’. To some, it will be a coupe and to others it will be an SUV – hence why the firm is marketing it as a coupe SUV. Regardless of what category it sits under, the 4 is still a very practical and comfortable EV that is good to drive and has a lot of standard equipment.

The styling and lack of rear window won’t be to everyone’s liking, however push that aside and the new Polestar 4 is still a likeable electric car that should sell well in the company car market and premium coupe SUV sector.