UK Drive: The Peugeot E-5008 is a new breed of seven-seat electric SUVs

What is it?

Peugeot’s latest badges are present and correct on the E-5008

Like with a lot of cars these days, the latest generation of Peugeot 5008 has morphed itself from the bland and boxy MPV sector into the booming and brimming world of SUVs.It’s not uncommon for manufacturers to move a well-known nameplate into a different sector of vehicle, and now with buyers turning away from family saloons, estates and people carriers, it only seems right to target the market which sells incredibly well. Enter the new 5008 – a car which is no longer an MPV, but is now one of Peugeot’s latest SUVs.

What’s new?

The E-5008 is one of the latest electric cars in Peugeot’s range

Not only does this new car have a new body and interior, but you can now buy the 5008 with an electric powertrain. Badged the ‘E-5008’ there is a choice of two electric battery packs and you can even get the standard car with a plug-in hybrid variant, too.What’s more, there is more on-board technology than before and the interior has improved storage facilities and space as well. Importantly for space-conscious buyers, the new E-5008 is a full seven-seater – though a five-seater version will be coming next year if you don’t need that extra passenger-carrying ability.

What’s under the bonnet?

The prominent front-end design is hard to miss

There is plenty of choice for buyers with hybrid, plug-in and electric versions on offer.

We’re driving the E-5008 which comes with a 73kWh battery pack and electric motor that offers 212bhp and 250Nm of torque. It takes the car from 0-60mph in 9.5 seconds and onwards to a top speed of 106mph. Peugeot claims this version can do a total distance of 310 miles on a single charge and all versions of the E-5008 come with 160kW DC rapid charging taking the car from 20 to 80 per cent in half an hour.

Later down the line, you’ll be able to get the E-5008 with an all-wheel-drive Dual Motor setup also with a claimed 310 miles of range, and there will be a larger 98kWh Long range version that will bring up to 415 miles between trips to the plug, making it the best in class for its EV range.

What’s it like to drive?

Lots of SUVs try to mask their identity by giving the buyer a sportier driving experience, but that isn’t the case with this big Peugeot. Instead, comfort is the main focus here. The drive itself is rather bland with not a lot of feel through the steering wheel and unlike a lot of EVs with their instant torque and acceleration, it doesn’t feel relatively brisk – even in sport mode.

Where the E-5008 scores well is with its refinement. On the open road and motorway, it’s quiet, smooth and comfortable – plus there is little wind and road noise, too. Thanks to its large glass areas, visibility is also excellent which makes this rather large car easier to manoeuvre in town.

Our test car is the GT, which comes on bigger alloy wheels, however, the ride did not feel crashy or hard and the suspension does soak up lumps and bumps rather well.

How does it look?

The front-end design has plenty of presence

The new E-5008 looks like the firm’s smaller E-3008 that’s been on a rather hefty diet. In keeping with its MPV routes, the car still remains rather tall and has a slab-sided profile.

At the front, you’ll find Peugeot’s latest design language, which features more prominent lion-claw LED daytime running lights and a chequered front grille. Meanwhile, at the back, the lion-claw theme continues onto the rear taillights and our test car’s larger alloy wheels make the whole car stand out even further. There is also a gloss black lower rear bumper and the wheel arch covers and lower body mouldings are also finished off in gloss black, too.

What’s it like inside?

The interior features a variety of screens

It’s all typical Peugeot with the wraparound dashboard design and the centre screen that is all angled towards the driver to give that sportier edge. However, compared to the old car, which used physical toggle switches for its shortcut menus, this new car uses a small touchscreen which isn’t as intuitive compared to a traditional setup, as you find you take your eyes off the wheel when operating them.

However, the design itself is very stylish with a nice array of soft-touch materials used throughout and there is a nice fabric effect that runs on the dashboard through onto the door cards. Storage is also decent, with a large centre box and decent-sized door bins, making the interior very practical.

Where this Peugeot really shines is with its boot space capacity. With five seats in place, there is a total of 916 litres, making it larger than both the Volvo EX90 and Kia EV9. With all seven seats placed, you get a total of 348 litres – which is still impressive. However, when all the seats are folded down, the space extends to a whopping 2,232 litres making this Peugeot one of the best in class when it comes to room in the back.

What’s the spec like?

There’s some handy storage for the cables

Peugeot likes to keep it simple with the E-5008 and only offers a selection of two different variants being Allure and GT.

No matter which trim you go for, there is a generous amount of standard equipment with the entry-level model featuring LED headlights, reversing camera, power folding door mirrors and tri-zone climate control.

We’re driving the GT which starts at £52,350 in electric form – which is rather pricey. However, it does boast 3D LED rear taillights, alcantara upholstery, heated front seats, an electric tailgate and 20-inch black diamond cut alloy wheels.

Verdict

This new Peugeot E-5008 has moved the game on when it comes to seven-seat electric SUVs. It’s better looking, is packed with a lot more on-board technology and there are a wide choice of powertrains for an eclectic mix of buyers.

However, its driving experience isn’t as sharp compared to its looks or the old car for that matter, and prices are rather steep. But, if you take into account its lower running costs and rather practical interior, then the E-5008 does make a lot of sense for those larger families wanting to go electric.