First Ride: Suzuki’s GSX-8R sharpens an already impressive package

What is it?

Suzuki’s GSX-8S made quite the splash when it arrived on the scene last year. A new middleweight bike designed to take on the likes of the Honda Hornet in the accessible performance stakes, we came away impressed by the value that the 8S offered given how usable and exciting it was to ride.

But Suzuki isn’t one to sit back and relax, which brings us to this – the new GSX-8R. As with naming conventions used in the rest of the motoring world, the switch from ‘S’ to ‘R’ denotes a somewhat meaner, more focused model overall. But should you really choose it over the already-impressive 8S? We’ve been finding out.

What’s new?

Visually, it’s easy to distinguish the 8R against the 8S. You’ve got a new full-fairing design and this gives an immediately more focused look to this middleweight bike. But underneath that fairing, you’ve now got non-adjustable Showa forks – brought in to replace the standard KYB versions you’ll get on the 8S – and these aim to help this Suzuki deliver a slightly more focused, engaging ride than before.

At £8,899 as standard, the GSX-8R only commands a slight premium over the 8S’ £8,299 starting price. But whereas Suzuki sees the 8R as an out-and-out sports bike, the 8S is deemed more focused on the street.

What’s it powered by?

Unlike that eye-catching fairing, there haven’t been any changes to differentiate the engine for the 8R from the one in the 8S. It’s a 776cc parallel twin motor which develops a healthy 80.2bhp and 78Nm of torque – decent figures for a relatively compact, lightweight bike. All 8R models come as standard with a quickshifter, too, which is a paid-for feature on most of this Suzuki’s rivals and is something which helps to make it an even stronger proposition value-wise.

Four-piston Nissin brakes provide the stopping power for the 8R, while as standard it wears Dunlop Roadsport 2 tyres. Via the main screen, there are three engine power modes to choose from, too, and you’ve got three settings for the traction control as well. They’re easy to move between using the controls on the handlebars, too, and makes for a simple way of tweaking the bike’s setup while you’re on the move.

What’s it like to ride?

The small changes that have been made to the 8R make a noticeable difference. It feels sharper and keener through the bends, digging into the tarmac to encourage you to push a little harder each time. The torquey nature of the engine means that it’s a bike which enjoys longer, sweeping corners most of all, while the easy quick-shifter makes blipping up and down the gears a breeze.

Longer trips aren’t too painful, either, though the screen does tend to direct quite a lot of the airflow towards the top of your head, particularly when you’re on the motorway. The seat is pretty comfortable, too, though we found that the aches and pains did start to creep in after a few hours of riding – though this is no touring bike, after all.

How does it look?

With that new fairing, the 8R brings quite the feeling of an old-school racer wherever it arrives. There are three colourways to choose from – Metallic Triton Blue, Metallic Matt Sword Silver and Metallic Matt Black – and while the blue is definitely the most eye-catching, there’s something quite appealing about the undercover black shade. Silver 8R models get contrast red wheels, too, which do add some extra presence to the motorcycle.

It’s a good-looking bike in the metal, that’s for sure, and one which will no doubt get people talking wherever you arrive.

What’s the spec like?

The GSX-8R’s price is very competitive and while rivals like the Triumph Daytona 600 might undercut it at £8,595, you won’t find a quickshifter included as standard like it is on the Suzuki. Elsewhere, there are plenty of features to keep things interesting. A five-inch TFT display is included as standard and it’s clear and easy to read, while the switches on the handlebar have a nice chunky feeling to them, even if the plastic they’ve been made with feels a little cheap.

The LED headlight which is fitted as standard casts a wide beam and is usefully powerful when you’re riding at night. As with most Suzuki motorcycles, you can add a variety of extras to the 8R, too, including an integrated USB charger for topping up devices while you’re on the move. At £40, it’s not an extra which will break the bank, either.

Verdict

There seemed little need to improve on the GSX-8S recipe, but you can see how the changes that Suzuki has made make the 8R a different kettle of fish. For those who like a keener, responsive middleweight motorcycle it’ll be spot-on and while not as hardcore as some rivals, it’s a good option for those who like to still have some comfort left in the background.

If you’re less bothered about track times then the 8S still makes for a very fine choice, but if you’d like to move a little more quickly – and feel even more involved when you do it – then the 8R is definitely worth checking out.