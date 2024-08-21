UK Drive: Is the Sport name still worthy of Range Rover’s most driver focused model?

What is it?

(Land Rover)

The original Sport was launched back in 2005 and became an instant success in the world of premium SUVs.

Now in its third generation, the Range Rover’s smaller sibling has become more luxurious, has improved its onboard technology and is now kinder to the environment thanks to a plug-in hybrid setup. Does the new car have what it takes to shrug off the BMW X5 and Porsche Cayenne? Let’s put it through its paces.

What’s new?

(Land Rover)

To make a car instantly recognisable, it has to update itself subtly. This new car still has a taller, rakish design, but there are more curves and swooping lines to make it look more svelte and modern. The door handles are now flush into the bodywork to improve aerodynamics and the door mirrors have been redesigned, too.

The interior has upped its gain in terms of technology, with a large 13.1-inch touchscreen, which houses Apple Carplay and Android Auto as well as a more modern digital driver’s cockpit and redesigned centre console and gear selector.

There is optional rear-wheel-steering which enables this big old bruiser to have an 11-metre turning radius, too.

What’s under the bonnet?

(Land Rover)

We are driving a plug-in hybrid petrol model that is badged P440e. It comes with a 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged engine that is mated with a 38.2 kWh battery pack that gives a combined 446bhp and 620Nm of torque.

Furthermore, the car can do 0-60mph in 5.5 seconds and will go on until it hits its limiter at 140mph. The battery pack enables an electric driving range of around 42 miles and DC rapid charging is compatible allowing the car to be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in 35 minutes.

What’s it like to drive?

(Land Rover)

No matter where you drive a Range Rover Sport, you know that it will get you to its destination in an effortless and comfortable manner. Its air suspension does a great job of ironing out those bumps in the road and when driven on the motorway it feels as quiet and as refined as sitting in the bath with very little noise entering the cabin.

As it’s a tall car, you expect it to lean a little around the corners, and even though there is a little bit of body roll, by no means does it disappoint. In fact, on the road, the Sport is extremely impressive.

On a run, the car manages 31.2mpg, which is respectable for something of this shape and size while the engine is smooth, quiet and isn’t too intrusive when switching between EV and combustion power.

The seats are like armchairs and don’t give you any aches or pains on a long journey, and the lofty driving position ensures a very commanding view of the road ahead.

Things that aren’t so impressive are the forward visibility, which makes it hard to see over the bonnet and the large rear head restraints impair your vision more when looking out the back.

Its sheer size also makes driving around town a chore with narrow gaps difficult to manoeuvre and finding a parking spot that is big enough also takes time.

How does it look?

(Land Rover)

Looks are a subjective topic, however, the Range Rover image has built up a reputation over the years of being the go-to choice for those who like the finer things in life.

This latest model still maintains its sportier image with a lower roof line and twin-exit exhausts. The black A-pillars and roof with a larger rear spoiler still give it that distinctive edge over the normal Range Rover.

The side vents and bonnet scoops also remain the same as in the old model and therefore make it distinctively the ‘Sport’ in the range.

What’s it like inside?

(Land Rover)

A Range Rover’s piste de resistance has always been its sumptuous interior and the Sport definitely excels in this area.

Our test car features the standard Windsor leather seats and Ebony headlining making the cabin feel bright and airy. The panoramic roof also lets a lot more light into the cabin.

All the controls all have haptic feedback giving you a reassuring click every time you press a button. Meanwhile, storage is plentiful with felt-lined door pockets that are large, an extremely deep centre console storage bin, an electrically split double glove compartment and a subtle storage bin under the gear selector.

Space in the back is superb with a load of leg, head, knee and shoulder room as well as two USB-C charging ports. There are airplane-style front seat pockets and a centre armrest with an integrated cup holder and passengers get their own climate control as well.

Boot space consists of 647 litres with rear seats in place, but fold down the seats which lie completely flat and that room extends to 1,491 litres. It may not be as big as the BMW X5 or Mercedes GLE, but the Sport’s large opening and usable space still make it practical enough.

Another good point to make is you can lower the car’s air suspension from a button located in the boot. Its purpose is to lower the loading lip and make it easier to load those heavier items.

What’s the spec like?

(Land Rover)

You can buy a Range Rover Sport in four different guises. It starts with the basic S model, then goes up to SE, Dynamic SE and Autobiography.

As the Range Rover brand is a prestigious one, it also carries some hefty price tags, too.

We are driving the Dynamic SE which with a few options comes in at £93,660 and features pixel LED headlights, a Meridian sound system, a heated steering wheel and 20-way electrically adjustable front seats with memory function.

The flagship Autobiography starts at £98,445 and boasts soft closing doors, digital LED headlights and four-zone climate control.

Verdict

The Range Rover Sport offers luxury, go-anywhere off-road capability and prestige all rolled into one.

The driving experience is sumptuously comfortable and effortless, while its interior quality, equipment and space are also up there with the very best in class.

With an impressive 31.2mpg achieved and decent electric driving range for our plug-in hybrid car, it really is all the car you could ever need.

It may be expensive to buy, and fairly hard to manoeuvre around town, but if you want that prestigious image with the best off-road technology and luxury, the Sport should win the hearts of many who are looking for a luxury SUV with an engaging driving experience.