First Drive: Refreshed Hyundai Tucson receives sharp new looks and a host of hybrid options

What is it?

(Hyundai)

Having shifted in excess of 1.4 million units in Europe since its launch in 2004, the Hyundai Tucson barely needs an introduction.

What started as a fairly bland and uninspiring SUV has morphed into a capable and desirable family vehicle – one that has tracked the astronomical successes of Hyundai (and sister company Kia) in recent years.

First launched in 2022, the fourth generation Tucson comes boasting arguably the most attention-grabbing design to date, while a recent facelift has added an even more dynamic appearance thanks to a revised front grille, new lights and a selection of fresh colours.

There’s more tech inside and a wide choice of powertrains, ranging from typical petrol and diesel options, as well as both mild and plug-in hybrid variations.

Here, we’ve driven the full plug-in hybrid model, which can be charged from both public and private AC outlets, drives for around 30-miles on electricity alone and boasts a whopping 200+ official mpg figure.

What’s new?

(Hyundai)

It’s all about the exterior styling, which is arguably now more outlandish than it ever has been. Hyundai calls it “parametric dynamics”, but to the layman, it looks like a lot of geometric shapes and razor sharp lines have been stamped into almost every panel.

It has faint whiffs of Lexus-at-its-spikiest about it, as the redesign has leaned further into the bolder styling elements. These include a new front grille with an embedded LED light signature, as well as a more aggressive front bumper and skid plate for added protection and meaner looks.

There are plenty of exterior colours to choose from, and customers can even add a sporty touch thanks to an N Line variant.

Inside, Hyundai has added a new 12.3 inch digital instrument cluster, as well as a new touchscreen infotainment system of the same size. The result is now a digital offering that takes up almost half the width of the cabin.

Increased connectivity via the marque’s Bluelink scheme means new Tucson is capable of Over-the-Air (OTA) updates, alongside the ability to unlock the vehicle via a smartphone and register for features-on-demand in the future, which will include additional entertainment apps and more.

What’s under the bonnet?

(Hyundai)

As we previously mentioned, there’s a wide array of powertrain choices, starting with 1.6-litre, four-cylinder turbo petrol and diesel units. These come in various power outputs depending on the region, with the most basic petrol offering 113bhp and the lower-powered diesel developing 134bhp.

This increases to 157bhp in the higher powered models and performance is better still in the 212bhp mild hybrid petrol model.

We drove the range-topping plug-in hybrid variant, which sees the 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine pair with a 72kW electric motor and 13.8kWh lithium-ion polymer battery pack that’s stashed under the rear seats and in the boot.

Here, power maxes out at 248bhp and 265Nm of torque, while it is possible to travel around 38-miles (although more like 30-miles) on electricity alone.

What’s it like to drive?

(Hyundai)

In Ultimate trim, which introduces leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof and head-up display, the new Tucson feels like a premium proposition. The seats are comfortable and the cabin is neatly laid out with buttons and switches taking care of important functionality.

The plug-in hybrid variant will use regenerative braking to ensure there is always some juice in the batteries and, as a result, most journeys begin with a silent creep in full EV mode.

There is hardly any discernible sound or sensation when the smooth and quiet petrol engine kicks in, it’s a neat and seamless switch over process.

Overall, the cabin is quiet and those front seats are firm but extremely supportive, proving a great place to while away long motorway journeys.

As large, heavy hybrid SUVs go, the handling and performance is also well judged. Granted, it’s no rocket ship, but it also doesn’t suffer from masses of body roll, numb steering and mushy brakes like many other PHEV rivals.

There is a selectable drive mode, which toggles between a standard Eco and Sport mode, although the difference in performance is negligible.

There’s also a Terrain switch for low traction situations, although the all-wheel-drive version of this plug-in hybrid is probably your best bet if you’re worried about getting stuck in the mud.

Perhaps the one key takeaway is the glut of active safety technology that the Korean brands fit to their vehicles. In the Tucson, it is at best frustrating and at its worse, unbearable.

Lane keep assist continuously tries to intervene, there are audible bongs to note an upcoming speed limit and then more sonorous notifications when you dare to creep 1mph above it.

There’s barely a moment when the car isn’t warning the driver about something, which interrupts conversation and makes enjoying the infotainment system almost impossible.

Owners can dive into the menus and turn these off, but they have to be deactivated one at a time and then they automatically turn back on every time you start the car.

The other thing to note is the all-electric range, which is good but not exactly class-leading. The Toyota Rav-4 PHEV manages up to 46-miles on battery power alone, while the smaller but cheaper Ford Kuga manages up to 42 miles.

How does it look?

(Hyundai)

The angular design and illuminated grille certainly stand out on the road, while the creases in the numerous body panels are accentuated further in the new Pearl and Metallic paint options. If you like spiky design, this is for you you.

We’re not 100 per cent sure if new Tucson will be remembered as a timeless shape, but it looks modern, muscular and more premium than its sub-£40,000 asking price would suggest.

The Ultimate model we tested boasted massive 19-inch alloy wheels and a neat aluminium skid plate at the front bumper, which added to the rugged aesthetic.

Customers opting for the sportier N Line and N Line S models receive a black gloss lower bumper instead, as well as bespoke 19-inch alloy wheels and body coloured wheel arches, as opposed to the black plastic found on our test car.

What’s it like inside?

(Hyundai)

The cabin is very well thought out and most of the important controls are mapped to physical switches and dials, which keeps touchscreen menu-diving to a minimum.

Despite this, it doesn’t feel too cluttered and there’s plenty of room for cups, keys and smartphones – with wireless charging functionality coming as standard across the range.

There are plenty of USB and USB-C sockets dotted throughout the cabin, including at the rear (great for kids’ tablets), while the Ultimate trim level comes fitted with a premium Krell Sound System, which offers great clarity and a bassy response.

Bear in mind that due to sporting a whopping battery pack underneath the rear seats and in the boot, both leg and cargo space are impacted slightly. There’s still plenty of room in the back for adults, while the boot is a generous 616-litre boot with all seats intact.

Plus, the rear seats also have a reclining function, which is nice if passengers fancy kicking back and dozing off.

What’s the spec like?

(Hyundai)

The range starts at £39,275 with Advance models, which come complete with a generous amount of equipment as standard. Granted, the alloy wheels are only 17-inches in diameter, but these cars still get the same dual digital screen infotainment offering, dual zone climate control and rear view monitor with parking guidance.

Hyundai also offers a Premium trim level, which costs from £41,775 and adds cloth and leather upholstery, as well ashamed front and rear seats. The alloys grow to 18-inches and there’s a power tailgate.

The Ultimate model we tested here starts at £44,275, but gets the head-up display, LED matrix headlights, leather upholstery and panoramic sunroof.

Finally, N Line and N Line S models can be had for the same price as Premium and Ultimate models, but introduce sportier design touches, such as the body coloured side mouldings and microsuede trim inside.

Verdict

(Hyundai)

Hyundai’s EVs may have been the first to break with the marque’s safe and inoffensive design conventions, but the latest generation Tucson feels like a big and bold step for the south Korean brand.

It looks good and belies the attainable price point at which the range starts, while the interiors feel well built and exceptionally comfortable to travel long distances in. As a sensible, family SUV, the Tucson should be very high up on the shopping list.

The plug-in hybrid is smooth to drive and can return excellent fuel economy if piloted sensibly. Those with charging facilities at home will likely find they are going weeks without having to set foot inside a petrol station.

However, the overly nannying safety systems can get very annoying and there’s not much character in the way it drives, but Tucson continues to represent great value for money – albeit now with a more premium look.