Prototype Drive: Skoda’s Elroq arrives to further this brand’s EV ambitions

What is it?

The Elroq will be available with a series of battery and motor choices

>

Skoda’s Enyaq has proven to be a hit in the electric vehicle market. The UK is, in fact, one of the Enyaq’s most successful territories, coming alongside European heavyweights like Germany and the Netherlands in terms of uptake. But even Skoda can only rely upon a single model for so long, which is why the Czech brand is following it up with this – the Elroq.

Kicking off a stream of new models that will see the brand introduce six battery-powered vehicles in the next few years, the Elroq is here to tap into the lucrative mid-size EV market. While the Elroq will go on sale in the UK later this year, we’ve been given a chance to drive a very early prototype version to see how things are shaping up.

What’s new?

New Skoda branding appears across the car

>

The Elroq is designed to essentially arrive as an electric version of the firm’s Karoq – hence ‘el’ in electric and ‘roq’ in Karoq merging to make the name of this new model. While it is smaller than the Enyaq, it’s underpinned by the same platform; Volkswagen Group’s now ubiquitous MEB setup that you’ll also find underneath models like the Cupra Born and Audi Q4 e-tron.

As a result, the Elroq has been designed as an electric vehicle first and foremost – rather than adapted from an existing petrol or diesel-powered platform – which should help it to deliver good levels of interior space. You also get a 470-litre boot which can be expanded up to 1,580 litres by folding the rear seats flat. The Volvo EX30 – which Skoda sees as one of the Elroq’s key rivals – delivers 381 litres and 904 litres respectively, though that car also benefits from a compact ‘frunk’ area under the bonnet for the cables.

What’s under the bonnet?

The new Elroq will be officially revealed later this year

>

As with the Enyaq, the Elroq will be available with a number of powertrain options. In fact, there will be four – though Skoda has yet to confirm which will be coming to the UK – as 50, 60, 85 and all-wheel-drive 85x setups have all been announced. They bring different battery and motor setups, with the entry-level model producing 168bhp and the most powerful 85x delivering 296bhp.

You’ll be able to choose either a 55kWh or 82kWh battery, too, with the latter setup able to return a claimed 348 miles between trips to the plug. Those larger-battery Elroq models will also be able to charge at speeds of up to 175kW, meaning a 10 to 80 per cent charge in around 28 minutes. It’s expected that, like the Enyaq, the Elroq will also get an accompanying smartphone app where you’ll be able to pre-set elements such as charging limit and cabin temperatures so you can get it ready for when you depart.

What’s it like to drive?

The rear-end design is expected to be similar to the Enyaq’s

>

Naturally, with these cars being pre-production they aren’t yet into their final, customer-ready form. However, in these early 85-specification cars it’s easy to see the similarities with the Enyaq. There’s the same reasonably high seating position and a similarly easy-going approach to the steering, which feels light and easy to navigate. The acceleration is good, too, with plenty of instantly accessible zip away from the lights – a handy feature for our inner-Amsterdam test route.

While the ride did seem quite jittery – and the brakes somewhat grabby – it’s likely that these issues will be ironed out in the Elroq’s trip towards full production. However, the main takeaways are this car’s refined nature and easy-going driving experience which are both hallmark features of the larger Enyaq, too.

How does it look?

A new front-end design will debut on the Elroq

>

With a camouflaged exterior, it’s hard to categorically say how the Elroq will look. However, Skoda has said that it’ll be the first car to get the full impact of the brand’s ‘Modern Solid’ design language, which aims to bring cleaner lines than before alongside the tip-top aerodynamics that modern electric vehicles require to get the best possible efficiency.

It’s got a new version of a Skoda grille, too, and it’s the first car to get a ‘Tech Deck’ front-end design which brings new bonnet lettering which spells out ‘Skoda’. Rather than a traditional grille interpretation – which you’ll find on the Enyaq – the Elroq is set to have a more smoothed-out look overall. You’ll also be able to get alloy wheels in sizes running from 19 to 21 inches, with that latter option seeming quite large for this type of car.

What’s it like inside?

Again, we’re not able to comment on the look of the car inside – our test vehicle was all taped up – but it’s the MEB platform underneath that’ll help the Elroq to deliver a good level of space. Headroom for the driver was more than adequate enough – the same goes for those in the back – while a flat floor should help taller passengers to stretch out.

In the Enyaq, there’s a good blend between robust materials and good-quality features and fittings and it’s expected that the Elroq will deliver much the same. You also get a handy five-inch screen ahead of the driver and a head-up display which combine to give you all of your key information right where you need it.

What’s the spec like?

The new Elroq travels around Amsterdam

>

As we’ve come to expect from modern Skodas, the Elroq will get plenty of equipment right off the bat. As mentioned, there’s a five-inch digital cockpit and head-up display while in the center a 13-inch display is where you’ll get primary access to features such as media and navigation.

Skoda says that it has a ‘simplified’ menu setup, too, which should help sifting through separate menus a little easier. There are plenty of recycled materials used throughout, too, with ‘recytitan’ – a material made from recycled plastic – finishing areas such as the door panels, dashboard and centre armrest. In keeping with other Skodas, expect plenty of ‘Simply Clever’ features, too, including a handy net on the underside of the parcel shelf which can be used to store the charging cables – though presumably not when they’re wet, as they’ll get everything that is stored in the boot damp, too.

Skoda hasn’t released official pricing for the Elroq yet but has stated that it’ll rival cars like the Volvo EX30 and the upcoming Kia EV3. The Volvo starts from a little over £33,000, so we’d expect the Elroq to undercut it slightly – though higher-spec versions will likely be near to the £40,000 mark.

Verdict

While this is a very early look at Skoda’s upcoming new EV, things do appear to be on the right track for the Elroq. It’s got the space that families require, but it’s a little smaller and easier to live with than the larger Enyaq. A good amount of electric range is great, too, and while some aspects of the driving experience do need tweaking before it goes on sale, we can’t argue with the fundamentals underpinning this new battery-powered model.

A big kicker will be the price. There’s a chance that Skoda will pitch it as a more premium model – with a price to reflect that – but we’re hoping that, instead, the brand takes a more value-focused approach with its pricing when the Elroq does hit dealerships.