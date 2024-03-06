UK Drive: Fiat’s new 600e expands this firm’s electric offering

What is it?

The 600e enters Fiat into the popular b-segment



Fiat’s little electric 500 has been a big hitter for the Italian firm. A compact size and an urban-focused driving style meant that electrification was always going to be a good idea for the 500 and, needless to say, it’s now quite a common sight in the city.

But what if it’s not quite big enough? Well, that’s where this car – the new 600e – enters the spotlight. It represents the first b-segment that Fiat has produced for a long time and arrives as a more practical, family-focused model than the 500. Does it deliver the same excellent experience, though? We’ve been driving it in the UK to find out.

What’s new?

Small 600e motifs are dotted here and there



Though the 600e may have some resemblance to the older 500X, this really is a brand-new vehicle. Underneath, you’ll find the same award-winning platform that has shot the Jeep Avenger to the top of many award ceremonies, bringing a focus both on space and also efficiency.

However, in typical Fiat fashion, there’s a more concentrated approach towards design and flair than in the Jeep, yet with the same excellent mechanicals underneath that allow it to deliver a good amount of range.

What’s under the bonnet?

Fiat claims a range of up to 252 miles



If you’re looking at the electric 600 – there will also be a hybrid version available shortly – then there’s just a single motor and battery configuration available. With a 51kWh battery, the 600e has a claimed range of 250 miles combined, though Fiat says that this could be pushed up to 375 miles if you’re mainly driving around the city.

All models get an efficiency-boosting heat pump as standard, too, while the battery itself is covered by an eight-year or 100,000-mile warranty. Thanks to a 100kW maximum charging speed, the 600e’s levels could be taken from 20 to 80 per cent in under half an hour, while a full charge via an 11kW domestic charger will take six hours. We’d be looking at a few hours more if you’re planning on using a standard 7kW charger, too.

What’s it like to drive?

The surroundings inside the 600e all feel quite familiar. There’s the wide dashboard and the pleasantly retro steering wheel which both help to make you feel at home. Out on the road the 600e does, as you might expect, feel similar to the Avenger; with an 8.8-second 0-60mph time it’s certainly not fast, but there’s more than enough power there to get up to speed in a good enough fashion – it’s just not as razor-edged as in other EVs, so it does feel a bit more ‘normal’.

The ride quality is good at speed, while at a slower pace the 600e struggles with larger imperfections in the road. We did have an issue with the lane-keep assist, however, as during a period on a country lane without markings it kept trying to push the car into the opposite side of the road – which does defeat the object of the safety system in the first place.

How does it look?

We could argue that the rear of the car looks a little upright and ungainly but, like all things styling, this is very much down to personal taste.

What’s it like inside?

The interior features a large central touchscreen



Fiat has done well to inject some of its usual flair into the cabin of the 600e. There’s the classic oval-shaped dashboard while the cream-coloured upholstery of ‘our’ range-topping La Prima car leant into the ‘yesteryear’ feel. Thankfully, it’s backed by the same level of practicality that we’ve come to expect from the Avenger, with all manner of pockets and cubbies dotted here, there and everywhere. The large central bin is particularly useful and is protected by a handy collapsable cover.

Rear-seat space is pretty tight, mind you, particularly behind the driver so we’d bear this in mind if you’re often taking adult passengers in the back. When it comes to boot space, there are 360 litres to play with – which isn’t bad – and around the same as the area you’ll find in the MG 4.

What’s the spec like?

The boot is large and easy to access



Prices for the 600e will start from £32,995, while the hybrid version will drop this considerably to £23,695. Just two specifications of 600e will be available – (RED) and La Prima, like our test car. In entry-level form the 600e gets loads of equipment, too, including a 10-inch infotainment system with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a seven-inch driver display and LED headlights. At this price point the 600e is competitive, yet with Fiat’s e-Grant – which takes £3,000 off the price of a new EV – the price drops to £29,995.

Step up to La Prima and you’ll get upmarket touches like synthetic leather seats, 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and heated front seats. It bumps the price to £36,995 – or £33,995 after Fiat’s grant – but this still puts it on par with many rivals.

Verdict

The 600e is a great new addition to the electric vehicle class. It’s well designed and well packaged, while its 250-mile range puts it among the norm for this area of the segment. In usual Fiat style, the 600e has plenty of character, too, which is often so lacking from EVs at the moment.

In entry-level form, the 600e makes a huge amount of sense as, for under £30,000, you’re getting an electric vehicle with plenty of technology and a good amount of range. So unless you’re really after those more high-end features, we’d be sticking with the standard car instead of the more expensive La Prima option that we’ve been looking at here.