Plug-in MG is a bit of a steal

This after an uncertain start after being purchased by Chinese giant SAIC and launching some not-so-memorable vehicles. They were cheap yes, but not necessarily cheerful

They say that you get what you pay for and MG took that on board and now offers a compelling range of good quality cars, that are still cheap, but a lot more cheerful.

And in the case of the classy HS flagship, is there a better value SUV? At under £34k for a plug in is a bit of a steal. Oh, and let’s not forget the seven-year warranty. Revamped this year, there have been tweaks to the back and front for a more muscular and aggressive profile including new bi-function LED headlights, new grille and front bumper design and very smart diamond cut alloys, plus electric folding and heated door mirrors.

At the rear, a new bumper design, revised dual exhaust outlets and LED tail ights complete the update,

Two specifications include SE or Trophy, both are well equipped and feature a single 1.5 litre turbocharged petrol engine with 16.6kWh battery pack and a 90kW electric motor to deliver 257bhp. It is mated with a dual-clutch DCT 10 speed auto gearbox, which is not my favourite type of transmission. Like all plug-ins it has a ridiculous mpg claim of 155.8mpg, assuming you are almost permanently driving on electric power, but with a range of 32 miles on electric only power that range is fanciful.

In the real world, with admittedly prolonged high-speed motorway drive, just under 40mpg seemed nearer the mark . It seemed distinctly thirsty.

However, there is plenty of pace, it hits 60mpg in just about seven seconds and emissions of 43g/km make it cheap to tax and put it in a low category for benefit-in-kind taxation.

The large interior has good head and legroom all round andthis model has comfortable electrically operated sports-style leather style seats giving the driver a commanding view of the road.

It features an array of soft-touch finish with fewer of the harsher solid plastics. It has a push button start, a 10.1 inch colour touchscreen featuring the latest software and connectivity via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The goodies get better as you move up the range. and this range-topper adds front and rear LED sequential indicators, dual-zone climate control, rear privacy glass, metal sports pedals and the standard 360 degree camera is brilliant for manoeuvring.

On the road don’t expect sports car style sharpness to steering and handling, both are adequate for a family motor and the ride is comfortable enough.

The size of the car does not necessarily match the boot space with a modest 448 litres, but folding the rear seats flat extends the total capacity to 1,375 litres. There’s also a dual height boot floor.

Safety kit is comprehensive with the MG Pilot set up offering Active Emergency Braking, Lane Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warning System and Rear Cross Traffic alert.

Factfile

MG HS Trophy PHEV

Price: £33.595

Mechanical: Combined 258PS 1,498cc, 4cyl petrol engine and electric motor driving front wheels via 10-speed auto gearbox

Max speed: 118mph

0-62mph: 6.9 seconds

Combined mpg: 155.8

CO2 emissions: 43g/km

BiK rating: 12%

Warranty: 7yrs/80,000 miles