Amarok an impressive workhorse with premium quality

The four-door double cab offers high-end quality, the necessary pick-up attributes of 4MOTION all-wheel drive, one-tonne plus carrying capacity, and a 3.5 tonne towing capability that make it such a versatile vehicle.

Revamped for 2023, it is longer, with a longer wheelbase providing more interior room for rear passengers. It comes in four variants, Life, Style, PanAmericana and Aventura and with a choice of a two or three litre turbo diesel engine. The power ranges from 170PS to 205PS for the two litre model, while the three litre offers 240PS.

The already stylish exterior has been tweaked with a new bold horizontal upper radiator grille crossbars and VW’s signature “IQ.Light” LED matrix headlights for the first time.

The rugged looks is completed by large wheel arches and a high off the ground stance, black side step with chrome insert and black rear bumper.

Inside there are new seats, extra storage bins and revisions to dashboard, while some controls utilise physical switches, a move designed to assist commercial use. VW says this is a practical measure to allow use when wearing gloves on a job.

A new innovation and something becoming more common is a tablet-style vertical central screen which controls the infotainment display, while the now familiar Digital Cockpit for driver information remains.

The touchscreen controls audio entertainment, navigation and phone connectivity via Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and also comes with VW Connect as standard.

Its load area means it can still accommodate a Euro pallet sideways and its payload ranges from 1,112 to 1,154 kg.

For load stability, there are four load lashing rings fitted in each corner of the cargo bed as standard.

So it can carry most loads of all shapes and sizes and the towing capability of 3,100kg braked and 750kg unbraked, means if there is an overflow of goods, you can stow and tow them in a heavy trailer.

On the road, it has selectable driver control via ‘Drive Mode Control’ system. Depending on the model, there are up to six of these including: ‘ECO’, ‘Normal’, ‘Mud/track’, ‘Sand’, ‘Slippery’ and ‘Load/trailer’.

It is hugely capable offroad and in the past a tough, muddy, forest off-road route proved little problem as the four-wheel drive hi-tech wizardry, descent control and hill hold dealt with tricky forest conditions with ease. Power adjustable, heated and folding wing mirrors are also a boon in these challenging situations.

The cab is remarkably quiet with less wind noise than other pick-ups, however the large tyres mean road noise is quite intrusive on certain roads.

The 170 PS unit comes with three off-road driving modes (2H, 4H, 4L) and drives through a six-speed manual gearbox as standard, while this model’s 205 PS BiTurbo engine is equipped with a 10-speed automatic with a Shift by Wire system and comes with four selectable driving modes: 2H, 4H, 4L, 4A. In 4A mode the drive force is intelligently distributed to all four wheels via a multi-plate clutch.

It is a safe vehicle that comes with more than 20 new driver assistance systems that make driving easier and safer. These include Adaptive Cruise Control with Intelligent Speed Assist, Park Assist and Area View.

Factfile

Volkswagen Amarok Style 2.0 4MOTION