Sophisticated touches for rugged Subaru

It always has been a bit left field, a rugged go anywhere vehicle that is perfectly suited to the great outdoors, but now offers more with a significant makeover.

Built on the firm’s Global Platform it now offers many upgrades, together with one of the most comprehensive safety set ups in its sector.

Sitting high off the ground, all-wheel drive capability via the firm’s X-Mode hill descent control is a given.

The rugged vehicle can tackle the most challenging of terrain and offers 1,870kg braked towing capacity. It is unlikely to face those conditions, more like towing a horse box through muddy fields or working on a farm, or being an escape route from remote areas in bad weather.

Its boxy and rugged styling remains, even if the rougher edges have been smoothed out and the e-Boxer hybrid set up means that economy has improved on what has been a thirsty motor, although it still likes a drink.

The power output includes a smallish electric motor mated with a two-litre e-BOXER petrol engine. It works like a normal hybrid with automatic assistance from the electric motor when required.

Many may prefer sharper styling, but this kind of vehicle has a loyal following and the tweaks and improvements include smart light clusters and integrated roof bars.

The latest cabin features plenty of standard kit, including a hi-tech touchscreen infotainment system. Also included are the usual electric and powered bells and whistles, high-quality sound system, reversing camera and a standard, full-length sunroof.

It offers an electrically operated driver’s seat with a commanding view through large glass areas and feels spacious and comfortable if a bit dark side, but this is mitigated by chrome inserts to doors, dash and pedals.

The centrepiece is an eight-inch central screen controlling smartphone connectivity, infotainment and navigation, while driver information comes via a 6.3-inch LCD display. Controls and switchgear have a chunky feel and have a dated or depending on your point of view, traditional look.

But controls are clear and legible and logically placed. However Subaru is not the first car firm to decide to make USB ports almost unreachable, hidden away under the dash. Well hidden anyway.

The large stowage area is accessed via a powered tailgate and has, says Subaru, ample room for up to four large suitcases or bulky items, while the 60/40-split folding seats fold flat. It becomes a mini moving van as a couple of trips to the local tip demonstrated when moving house.

It is a decent drive although hitting the 60mph mark in just under 12 seconds is fairly leisurely. No boy racers here then, but once up to speed it offers a decent ride, and for the type of vehicle decent stability, with only a little body roll on corners.

It is also an excellent motorway cruiser with only some wind noise intruding from the large door mirrors.

Packed with safety kit, it features the firm’s Eyesight technology, which as the name suggests offers a second pair of eyes, or cameras, for the road ahead to detect potential hazards like other cars, motorbikes, bicycles or pedestrians and warns the driver and even applies the brakes if necessary, to help avoid an accident.

There are just three models, XE, Sport and Premium driven here.

It may not be the most sophisticated but maybe that’s the attraction for loyalists. Add to that a five year/100,000 mile warranty and it’s a tempting package.

