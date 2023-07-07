VW's classy compact SUV

Volkswageb T-Roc review

The T-Roc, upgraded in March 2022, has sold more than one million units worldwide

There are three versions, Life, Style and R Line driven here, with the very rapid R and cabriolet also available.

It offers pretty good value for money, with the entry level offering a good range of standard kit.

In basic standard mode, it’s not exactly a show-stopper, but the upmarket R-Line adds bells and whistles to transform that perception.

It offers a more aggressive, sporty look with extra body kit, larger diameter alloy wheels, sports suspension and silver roof rails, while the ‘R-Line’ badging is always prominent.

It is based on Volkswagen’s flexible modular transverse matrix (MQB). which provides improved interior space and has one of the biggest stowage areas in its class, with 445 litres with the rear seats in place.

This increases substantially with the rear seats folded to a maximum of 1,290 litres. Extra space is available with a driver’s under seat drawer and front seatback storage pockets.

There are five engine options, with diesel power still available, ranging from 110 PS to 190 PS, plus the bonkers quick 300PS R version.

The 1.5 litre 150PS petrol engine on this model mated to the seven-speed DSG auto box is a refined unit that delivers sharp performance through seamless gear shifts.

It has three driving modes and can hit 60mph in just over eight seconds, quick enough for most circumstances, but is also pretty frugal.

Equipped with Active Cylinder Management (ACT) which delivers automatic deactivation of two cylinders, thus saving fuel and delivering economy of around 45mpg.

It looks like a premium vehicle and is equipped accordingly. All models receive hi-tech safety systems like passenger protection, braking and lane assist plus assisted braking and radar parking sensors and pedestrian detection systems.

The interior offers typical VW quality build, with logical controls and solid fixtures and fittings, with this model featuring sports front comfort seats with ‘R-Line’ logo on backrests.

The three-spoke multifunction steering wheel has aluminium inserts and ‘R-Line’ logo and rounding off the sporty look are stainless steel pedals and piano black decorative trim to the centre console and front door trim panels.

The digital cockpit includes a central touchscreen which controls smartphone connectivity, navigation and infotainment, while an eight-inch TFT colour screen behind the steering wheel provides real time driver information. The Modular Infotainment Toolkit (MIB3), gives access to various online-based functions and streaming services.

Despite the sporty suspension on this model, the ride is comfortable and passenger comfort is pretty much assured with a well-insulated cabin drowning out most wind, tyre or engine noise.

As a compact SUV there is some evidence of body roll with its higher stance on the road, but it offers good grip while the steering is direct.

It is a great all rounder, offering space, practicality and quality finish in a very tough and competitive market.

Factfile