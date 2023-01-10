Eye-catching and stylish – The MG4 EV SE Long Range

The MG4 EV SE Long Range

The new hatchback joins the MG5 EV saloon and MG ZS EV in its assault on the electric market and is arguably the firm’s best car to date. Then there’s the seven-year warranty for extra peace of mind.

It certainly looks good, built on the Modular Scalable Platform (MSP) that will underpin a new generation of MGs. It catches the eye with its sharp angular design, featuring a twin aero rear spoiler, 17-inch stylish alloy wheels and an all-LED rear light design.

The interior is just as impressive, belying the low price tag starting at just under @7K. It has a premium feel with soft touch finish together with black fabric upholstery. The thin battery frees up space for decent headroom, and legroom for both front and rear is also good.

Dominant in what is a fairly minimalist layout is the 10.25-inch touchscreen that features Apple CarPlayTM and Android AutoTM as standard. In addition, a configurable seven-inch driver display delivers real-time information.

The rotary gear selector sits on a kind of floating central console which also houses a wireless charging pad on the range-topper.

Boot space is decent with 363 litres available, increasing to an impressive 1,177 litres with the split rear seats folded down

All are well equipped with the usual electronic aids, but if you want more toys and are prepared to spend a few grand extra, the Trophy long-range model adds 360° Parking Camera, Satellite Navigation, Heated Front Seats and Steering Wheel, and Mobile Phone Bluetooth Key.

It doesn’t just look good, it drives well and the balanced weight distribution and rear-wheel drive means the car delivers good handling feeling safe and secure even on twisting country lanes.

Like all electric cars, acceleration is brisk, with this model hitting 60 mph in just under eight seconds. There is a choice of five driving modes, depending on conditions.

Three specifications include the MG4 EV SE Standard Range, the SE Long Range driven here and the Trophy Long Range.

With battery capacities from 51kWh to 64kWh, the MG4 EV Standard Range is capable of 218 miles on the WLTP cycle, with Long Range SE and Trophy models capable of 281 miles and 270 miles respectively.

However I managed closer to 190 miles, admittedly in difficult and power-draining rain and dark conditions for the most part.

A clever addition is the MG iSMART app that allows you to control charging, find your nearest charging point, as well as pre-starting the climate control system.

The 64kWh battery is also capable of recharging at up to 135kW, meaning a charge time of only 35 minutes from 10 per cent-80 per cent using a 150kW DC rapid charger.