Bold, muscular and modern – The latest Nissan Qashqai

The Nissan Qashqai 1.3 DIG-T Tekna + auto

The latest model will have plenty to do with that, featuring upgrades including to engine, suspension and a number of technological changes, as well as being available in both two and four-wheel drive.

Designed in the UK, the latest Qashqai has developed a bolder, more muscular and modern look, although still instantly recognisable as a Qashqai.

It is longer and slightly taller, it still sits high off the ground to give a commanding driving position. It now features a bigger V-design grille which is flanked by slim full headlights, glass roof, privacy glass and roof bar and the option of 19 or 20-inch diamond-cut alloy.

The new 1.3 DIG-T petrol engine Is available with 138 bhp and 156bhp driven here and combined with mild hybrid technology, delivers more power, better economy and lower emissions.

It offers lively performance, hitting 60mph, in 9.2 seconds.

Not startlingly rapid, but quick enough for most needs, and delivering good economy of a claimed, but pretty accurate 43.8mpg.

The interior of the car, certainly on this model has a real premium model feel and will set you back over £36k.

But for that money it is packed with high-end kit, including patterned leather seats, comforting ambient lighting and high-end, soft touch finish.

The central nine-inch screen houses the now familiar NissanConnect set services, the app which monitors how the vehicle is performing.

It allows connectivity for smartphones and WiFi and connected services, together with navigation and infotainment. In addition there are USB A and C ports.

The interior is roomier than its predecessor with extra legroom in the rear and better head and leg room in the front seats.

This model offers a powered, hands-free tailgate which opens up to capacity which has increased by 50-litres. The split-folding rear seats offer 16 combinations to accommodate loads of all different shapes and sizes with a capacity of 436 to a maximum of 1,379 litres.

There are also various other cubby holes, side pockets and cupholders for extra practicality.

On the road, the car is a very able performer and while not blisteringly quick offers a good driving experience with uprated suspension offering decent handling, sitting tight on twisty roads and offering a firm, but still comfortable drive, so important in a family car. It only seems unsettled on the very worst roads