Stylish and desirable – The BMW M440i xDrive Gran Coupe

The BMW M440i xDrive Gran Coupe

Stylish, desirable, pricey and offering, blistering performance together will all-wheel drive technology, there’s a huge amount to like, although this model will set you back north of £53k.

It’s not perfect, no car is, but it comes close. It gives a whole new dimension to the phrase ‘hot hatch’, with its four doors, hatchback and brutal pace.

The BMW M440i xDrive Gran Coupé has a rather grand sounding name and no, doesn’t refer to shoehorning your gran into the car.

There are small things I am not keen on, like the flush door handles that can be fiddly in the rain and I am unsure about the larger kidney grille. Actually though, I think I like it.

But it is a striking looking motor, with predatory stance, sweeping profile, cat’s eye type light clusters and that black honeycomb grille flanked just below by huge air scoops finished, like the grille, in high-gloss black.

An M-specific spoiler on the boot lid rounds off the distinctive appearance, as does the performance brake callipers painted in blue and the striking alloys.

The classy leather interior is finished with neat blue stitching, while soft touch finish abound throughout the car offset with contrasting metal inserts.

There are five seats with three full-sized to the rear which, despite the compact look of the car, offer decent legroom and reasonable headroom.

Controls are logical and intuitive with the familiar iDrive operating system linked with a central screen and 12.3-inch high-resolution instrument cluster behind the steering wheel.

The central screen controls infotainment, navigation and connectivity for smartphones, with built-in SIM card with 4G LTE connectivity and BMW’s Connected Package Professional enabling remote digital information services.

It is pretty practical, being a hatchback, with 470 litres of boot space up 39 litres on the previous model, which can be expanded to a maximum of 1,290 litres while the hatchback features an automatic opening and closing mechanism.

Powered by a three-litre, six-cylinder turbo-charged engine it delivers blistering pace, hitting 60 mph in under five seconds, while the eight-speed automatic transmission slips seamlessly through the gears.

It is a thrilling experience to give it the full beans and all the while the adaptive M suspension works in the background together with the four wheel-drive to deliver maximum stability and a satisfying driving experience.

Here you get the full roar and the spitting and crackling from the exhaust as everything sharpens up and you can give the car its head on the open road as it powers through bendy, twisting roads with ease. All within the law of course.