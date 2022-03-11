First Drive: Is the Jeep Compass e-Hybrid an electrified crossover worth choosing?

Jeep Compass e-Hybrid

What is it?

Jeep is undergoing quite the transformation as it aims to shrug off associations with producing thirsty 4x4s and instead moves towards ‘comprehensive electrification’ – bringing running costs down for customers (important at a time of rising fuel prices) and doing its bit for the environment too.

The American brand has already started this, offering plug-in hybrid versions of its smaller Renegade and Compass, which already account for a sizable one-in-three Jeeps sold in Europe. Later in 2022 the Grand Cherokee will return purely as a PHEV too, while an all-electric Jeep has recently been confirmed for a launch next year. In the meantime, there are a pair of new mild-hybrids launched, but are they worth considering?

What’s new?

Quite notably these new mild ‘e-Hybrid’ models, as they’re branded, are the first to come from Stellantis, and rather than electrify an existing engine, Jeep has chosen to start from scratch. Well, we say Jeep, but they’ll soon be found in models from Fiat too.

These e-Hybrids will make their way into the Renegade and the larger Compass we’re trying here. This Nissan Qashqai-rivalling model has also recently benefited from a welcome mid-life update, which has drastically improved this SUV thanks to additional technology, a plusher interior and practicality gains.

What’s under the bonnet?

Under the bonnet of the Compass you will find a new 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that’s got two electric motors – the main one is in the transmission, and there’s a second in the form of a belt-starter-generator.

Combined, the setup produces 128bhp and 240Nm of torque, allowing for a 0-60mph time of 9.8 seconds and a top speed of 120mph.

The Compass also uses a new seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, with power being sent exclusively to the front wheels – you’ll need the 4xe plug-in hybrid if you want all-wheel-drive. As for efficiency, Jeep claims 15 per cent improvements over the 1.3-litre petrol engine that this mild-hybrid will eventually replace, with up to 49.6mpg claimed, alongside 136g/km CO2 emissions.

What’s it like to drive?

Things got off to a good start as soon as you press the ‘on’ button the Compass, as unlike many mild-hybrids, it starts up on electricity. It’s short-lived though, as anything but the lightest of throttle responses will force the engine into life, and it’s anything but seamless, feeling clunky when the transition between electricity and petrol takes place. The engine will turn off when coasting or in slow-moving traffic, but its options for zero-emissions running are still quite limited.

Around town, where much of our driving took place, the electric running is welcome, while light controls and good visibility mean the Compass is easy to drive around the city. Performance is best described as adequate, too, while the gearbox doesn’t add to the experience, feeling slow to respond and having a tendency to climb the revs – not the best combination when you’re striving for low running costs.

How does it look?

Though a car’s looks will always be subjective, we reckon one of the best things about the Compass is the way it looks. It’s got some great details on it, from the firm’s renowned seven-hole grille to the big ‘Compass’ logos down the sides and squared-off wheel arches. It manages to look chunky and rugged without being overkill.

The only hybrid element to our test car’s design was a subtle green ‘eTorque’ logo too, while the recent revisions to the Compass – particularly to the front end – have only improved it further. If you want more style, Jeep will sell you a special edition ‘Upland’ trim level, which comes painted in a bold Matte Azur greeny-blue colour with contrasting black roof and wheels.

What’s it like inside?

Jeep has really stepped up its game on the Compass’s interior. Before the recent update, it felt cheap and old-fashioned, but lots of effort has been made on the quality front, with far more soft-touch plastics being used, while it also gets a large 10.1-inch touchscreen and digital dial screen – both of which are new to Jeep. We’d not go as far to use the premium word, but it certainly feels on par with rivals like the Nissan Qashqai and Ford Kuga.

It’s a pretty practical choice too, with no space being lost on the transition to electrification. Offering a 438-litre boot with plenty of depth, and plenty of space in the rear seats, it would fit the bill well as a family bus.

What’s the spec like?

Minus the rugged Trailhawk model – and the arrival of the Upland special edition – the e-Hybrid line-up mirrors the rest of the Compass range. Kicking off the range, the Nighteagle comes with 18-inch alloy wheels, front and rear parking sensors, a wireless smartphone charger and both the screens we’ve already mentioned. Up next, the Limited adds adaptive cruise control, keyless entry and a leather-wrapped dashboard. Following this, we have the Upland edition, which gets bespoke paint options, a black roof and smart fabric seats derived from plastic waste gathered from the oceans.

For all the bells and whistles, the top-spec ‘S’ model packs 19-inch alloy wheels, electric leather seats and a power tailgate. In terms of price, the Compass e-Hybrid starts from £32,895 and rises to £36,985.

Verdict

While Jeep made big advances with its quite significantly revised Compass, it’s a shame this e-Hybrid can’t continue down the same path. The setup feels crude and lacks the smoothness that’s been seen with mild-hybrids from the likes of Ford and the Volkswagen Group. It’s not like the Compass is all that cheap, either.

That said, any improvements to fuel consumption and reduced emissions shouldn’t be sniffed at, while there’s a lot of charm to the way the Compass looks, along with its very pleasant and practical interior. Regardless, this Compass e-Hybrid is still a long way from being the best this class offers.