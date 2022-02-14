First Drive: Is the new plug-in hybrid Audi A8 the new benchmark luxury car?

Audi A8

What is it?

The plug-in hybrid will suit urban users

Luxury cars quite often tend to be found around inner-cities these days. It’s quite frankly a bizarre concept – shoving some of the longest cars on the road into a place where space is at its most limited. Typically these heavier, more powerful models also tend to chuck out some of the worst emissions, too.

So it’s no huge surprise we’ve seen the emergence of plenty of plug-in hybrids in this area – bringing zero-emissions capabilities – and they’re increasingly taking a share of the once-popular diesel-powered models of this type. Not least Audi and its A8, which has recently benefited from a mid-life update. But is this revised hybrid luxury limo the car to beat in this segment?

What’s new?

The new grille is even larger than before

Audi really pushed the boat out with the current generation of A8 when it launched in 2017. It was the first model from the brand to boast the twin touchscreen setup, while also introducing a raft of safety technology to the brand.

But in five years Audi doesn’t seem to have done a great deal with the A8. While perhaps a testament to just how ahead of its time it was half a decade ago, you’d expect a few more updates than just the larger grille and fancy new digital and OLED lights that have been introduced.

What’s under the bonnet?

The dual-screen setup is clear and easy to use

The A8 is available as a 50 TDI with a 282bhp 3.0-litre diesel V6 engine, the 55 TFSI, using a 339bhp 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine and the plug-in hybrid we’re testing here.

Called the 60 TFSI e, it pairs a 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine with an electric motor for a combined 456bhp and 700Nm of torque. Outside of the S8, it’s the most powerful A8 you can buy in the UK, with 0-60mph taking just 4.7 seconds, and it’s capable of a 155mph top speed too.

It also packs a 17.9kWh battery (of which 14.4kWh is usable), which allows for a claimed electric range of up to 37 miles – theoretically ideal for pootling around Central London without having to wake the engine. There are some staggering efficiency figures given out by Audi, too – 156.9mpg fuel economy and 41g/km CO2 emissions – though you will have to complete the majority of miles on electricity and keep the batteries topped up whenever possible to observe such figures.

What’s it like to drive?

The sheer intelligence of the hybrid’s powertrain is the area that shines the most. If a route is programmed using satellite navigation, the car will work out where and when to use the electricity. If you come up to a lower speed limit or slower-moving car in front, the car will use its regenerative braking to slow the car down – this is all without even having to touch a pedal or put the cruise control on too. It’s a really futuristic way of driving and one that adds to the relaxing and serene nature of the A8.

Majority of the facelifted A8’s upgrades focus around its fancy new, configurable lights. This is the 60 TFSI e PHEV, now packing a larger battery enabling a 37-mile range pic.twitter.com/WPPp1o3ktr — Ted Welford (@TedWelford) February 7, 2022

Though you might have that power under your right foot, you tend to drive this A8 in a more leisurely fashion, where the refinement and quietness of its electric motor is a sublime fit. Should you put your foot down, that V6 engine has plenty of poke, though it will dent the efficiency quite quickly. The ride on the A8 is also sublime, truly ironing out most undulations on the road in a way that only the best luxury cars can manage.

How does it look?

The A8 offers a decent amount of electric range

The A8 is every bit as imposing as you expect a flagship luxury saloon to be. Headed up by a wider version of Audi’s Singeframe grille, it gives this saloon plenty of presence, while its stand-out feature is its fancy lighting.

Lights are an area where this German firm has always pushed the boat out, and this new model takes it up a level with its digital OLED rear lights which feature customisable taillight signatures and a light bar that stretches across the full width of the car. Overall, though, the A8 is probably Audi’s classiest-looking model, managing to look upmarket, without ever being vulgar.

What’s it like inside?

The interior is packed with technology

The best place to spend time in the A8 is in the rear seats. Our test car wasn’t even the long-wheelbase ‘L’ model, but still offered a vast amount of room to stretch your legs. There’s also an obscene number of goodies to play with. Depending on spec, you get massaging electric seats in the back, various touchscreens and even a button to put up the electric blinds for extra privacy. It’s worth remembering that many VIPs will be travelling in the back of A8s…

The quality is top-notch too, with all displays, dials and leather being of the highest standards. Our test did come with far too much glossy black plastic, which – to our eyes at least – doesn’t feel very premium, though many buyers might disagree.

What’s the spec like?

There’s loads of space in the rear of the A8

If you’re spending a minimum of £75,000 on a new Audi A8, you want to feel like you get plenty for your money. It doesn’t disappoint either, with the standard Sport version still coming with full leather upholstery, electric and heated seats in the front, a head-up display and power-closing doors.

Mid-range S line versions bring larger 20-inch alloy wheels (up from 18s) and a sportier bodykit. Then at the top of the range, the Vorsprung features, well, everything, including a 17-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system, along with those fancy digital matrix LED headlights, all-wheel steering and a panoramic glass sunroof.

The plug-in hybrid does command a rather hefty £10,000 premium over the petrol and diesel, though, with prices starting from £86,980, rising to £94,000 for top-spec models.

Verdict

Few cars benefit from electrification quite so well as a luxury saloon. The serenity of the electric motor is an immediate perfect fit for the comfort and refinement of a car like the Audi A8, and – providing you aren’t doing plenty of motorway miles or longer trips – this plug-in hybrid would be our choice over the standard petrol and diesel. Albeit at quite a price.

It’s just a shame this update to the A8 is quite so tiny. Audi’s flagship has been a worthy range-topper since its launch in 2017, and though it remains an accomplished luxury saloon, it feels like it won’t be too long before BMW or Mercedes overtake.