First Drive: Does Mazda’s updated CX-5 do enough to impress in the family SUV class?

Mazda CX-5

What is it?

(Mazda)

The rise of the SUV is well documented, but some of the stats still make for impressive reading. Take Mazda. In 2012, just two per cent of its UK sales were for SUVs. By the end of 2022, it expects 65 per cent of its registrations to be made up of these types of vehicles, which is truly remarkable.

Key to this SUV growth over the years has been the CX-5. Launched a decade ago, it remains Mazda’s largest vehicle of this type in the UK (for the time being at least), and continues to make up around a quarter of the Japanese firm’s registrations here in Britain. Now Mazda is introducing an updated version, but is it good enough to compete in this congested segment?

What’s new?

(Mazda)

Mazda describes this 2022 car as ‘significantly updated’, but considering you’d struggle to tell it apart from its predecessor, it’s certainly not changed too much in the styling area at least. We’ll explore more later, but key changes include new LED lights at the front and rear, while Mazda has aimed to make each trim level stand out with bespoke styling elements.

Speaking of trims, there are two new options – a more rugged-looking Newground model alongside the stealthier Sport Black version. Mazda has also made small tweaks to the dynamics, while this new model sees the introduction of adjustable driving modes, exclusively on petrol cars paired with an automatic gearbox.

What’s under the bonnet?

(Mazda)

The engine choice remains identical to before, with a choice of 2.0-litre petrol, 2.5-litre petrol and 2.2-litre diesel. Unlike plenty of rivals, there’s still no electrified option, either.

We got a chance to drive all engines, but spent the majority of the time in the diesel, with our test car using the more powerful 181bhp unit (a 148bhp version is also offered), which was paired to a six-speed automatic gearbox and came with all-wheel-drive.

It’s able to take the CX-5 to 60mph in 9.4 seconds and head on to a top speed of 129mph. It’s not the most efficient, though, with Mazda claiming just 42.8mpg and 173g/km CO2 emissions. The front-wheel-drive version with a manual gearbox will be noticeably more efficient.

What’s it like to drive?

(Mazda)

Twisty Scottish Highlands passes wouldn’t be the first choice of road to test a family SUV on, and many in this class would soon show themselves up if you tried to put your foot down. Not the CX-5, though.

If you want a fun SUV to drive, this Mazda is where you should put your money. It feels nimble and agile, while the well-weighted steering is such a refreshing change from the ultra-lightweight setups that many crossovers feature. This diesel, with its healthy 445Nm of torque, also suits the CX-5 brilliantly, though does have the usual gruffness that cars powered this way tend to.

When you want to settle things down a bit, though, its outstanding cruising refinement really shines through. One of the few complaints is that the ride can be overly unsettled over potholes, but it largely offers an impressively comfortable ride.

How does it look?

This colour and brown leather is, ahem, different pic.twitter.com/RLLqaG0aaB — Ted Welford (@TedWelford) February 2, 2022

Mazda has continued to take the ‘if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it’ approach to the CX-5’s design – even the second-generation version that arrived in 2017 looked far more like a facelift than an all-new thing. But considering it remains a really smart piece of design, you can’t blame the stylists from keeping changes relatively simple.

We’re particular fans of the new LED lights, which display a cool twin signature (mirrored at both the front and rear), while the bumpers and grille get a slight redesign. There are three quite clear looks available, though, with the Newground version being the most welcome addition if you value that more rugged styling, even if it’s ironic that it’s sold exclusively with front-wheel-drive…

What’s it like inside?

(Mazda)

Mazda interiors are up there with the best, and are an execution of how you can still do ‘premium’ without using the largest touchscreen and digital dials as humanly possible. Though very little has changed in here as part of this update, it continues to lead the way for usability and ergonomics. Our top-spec GT Sport car also gets some particularly great features, such as soft brown nappa leather seats and genuine wood trim. It’s without doubt one of the best cabins on any car costing under £50,000.

As for practicality, the CX-5’s boot measures a plentiful 506 litres, with additional space available beneath the boot floor too. Rear room isn’t its strongest attribute, though, as legroom will be quite tight for an adult sitting behind a taller driver.

What’s the spec like?

(Mazda)

Prices for the CX-5 start from £28,145 and that buys an SE-L-trim car. While it might be the lowest spec, the equipment certainly isn’t lacking with features including LED headlights, dual-zone climate control, a 10.25-inch media system and adaptive cruise control.

For another £1,000, the Newground brings smart 19-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, revised styling, an electric driver’s seat and heated front seats. Next up is the Sport, priced from £30,765, which comes brimmed with features, including black leather seats, a head-up display and a Bose sound system. Sport Black comes next and gains 19-inch alloy wheels, along with additional black trim inside and out. Given it costs £2,000 more than the standard Sport, though, it seems hard to justify.

Right at the top of the range, the GT Sport gets everything you could possibly want, including ventilated front seats, body-coloured lower trim and a 360-degree camera system, with these starting from £33,645.

Verdict

(Mazda)

While not as big of an update to the CX-5 as Mazda would have you believe, there are a range of welcome changes that only make this SUV more appealing.