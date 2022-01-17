Smart, stylish, affordable – the Fiat Tipo Cross 1.0

The Fiat Tipo Cross 1.0

Not only were there not that many of them around, but this particular one was designed to take on the likes of the Golf GTi and the Peugeot 305 GTi.

Dubbed the exotically-named Sedicivalvole (16 valve), the two litre engine delivered, for the time, pretty blistering performance and looked the part as well.

Now the latest version of the Tipo has been given the steroids treatment with the Cross.

It is a smart-looking car and features the new handwritten style Fiat logo and is a pumped-up version, sitting higher off the ground and given a more muscular look with beefed up bumpers, new grille, skid plates, bits and pieces of cladding and rear privacy glass.

Add the integrated roof bars and smart 17-inch alloys and it looks a bit of a powerhouse, except that it is powered by a relatively small one litre three-cylinder engine.

That’s not to say it’s not a willing, flexible engine. Like other three-pot engines there is a pleasant rasp under acceleration, and mated to a five speed box hits 60mph in just over 12 seconds.

Despite the muscular stance, looks can sometimes be a bit deceptive and while it looks like it could be an off roader, it is only currently available as two-wheel drive.

It's certainly affordable and looks the part and offers plenty for the price tag of £22,175, with features such as full LED headlights, adaptive cruise control, automatic climate control, rear parking sensors, dimming mirror and the usual array of electric and electronic aids you would expect on a range-topper.

Soft touch finish is fairly scarce but the car has a solid feel with comfortable seats and decent legroom to the rear.

As a crossover it needs to be practical and the folding 60-40 split rear seats provide impressive stowage capacity, with the standard 440 litres of space expanding to an extremely spacious 1,835 litres. There is also an array of cubbyholes and storage areas.

The interior is smart, functional and well-equipped with the centrepiece a seven-inch touchscreen with satellite navigation, Bluetooth, USB and DAB functionality together with smartphone connectivity available.

On the road the 99bhp engine proves a willing workhorse despite its small size. It feels quicker than the 12.2 seconds, and the big bonus is the economy, with just short of 50mpg achievable, and a low insurance rating.

Despite sitting higher off the ground than the hatchback, it still handles pretty well. Do not expect limpet-like traction on bends, but it is capable and the ride offers the kind of comfort to be expected in family cars.