Desirability and high-end finish – the MINI Cooper S Electric Level 1

The MINI Cooper S Electric Level 1

Things are much different these days. Today MINIs are altogether different, much bigger machines, reborn under BMW.

As we all know the MINI has moved on since being acquired by BMW at the turn of the century, but the legacy lives on with the performance Cooper Electric.

Tuned for performance, instead of a two-litre twin-turbo engine a 32 kW electric motor powers the car, delivering virtually identical performance.

Handling has not been compromised to accommodate a battery either, which sits low within the body, and in appearance, only the not-so-subtle electric plug logos give the electric game away.

Recently tweaked in certain areas, it features a larger radiator grille with black hexagonal surround, the instantly familiar round MINI headlights and 16-inch alloy wheels.

It also offers desirability, high-end finish, and importantly for many who will be buying this, zero carbon emissions.

The range is not brilliant compared to many rivals, with a top range of 124 miles claimed. The best indicated when fully charged was 98 miles, which pretty much rules out any extended journeys without some serious planning about charging en route.

So there is some range anxiety and it may well be the case that this would be a second car and if so, commitment to a home7.4kW charger is important. The limited range, apparently, was a deliberate move by the designers, sacrificing range for a more compact battery that would not compromise the handling of the car.

Otherwise the performance is, well, electric. Acceleration is instantaneous from the 181bhp electric motor, with the car hitting 60 in just over seven seconds. The top end is 93 mph.

The power is channelled beautifully through the latest adaptive suspension set up which balances wringing out optimum handling with a reasonably comfortable ride.

Inside is typical MINI, the digital cockpit includes the large dish-sized central dial enclosing an 8.8-inch colour touchscreen through which major functions are controlled. These include infotainment, navigation system, smartphone connectivity. Also still prevalent is the piano black finish and the now familiar rocker switches.

This model is the so-called entry Level 1, with Level 2 and 3 sitting above, but is still well equipped with parking sensors, DAB radio, heated, front sport seats, ambient lighting and the usual electric driver aids.