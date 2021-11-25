A showstopper with high-quality finish – the Peugeot 2008

The Peugeot 2008

Their designs are pretty stunning, from the 208 right up to the 508 and all the double 00s in between, with the latest 2008 being something of a showstopper, featuring some of the high-quality finish you would normally expect in a premium model.

The latest compact SUV features bold, angular styling with a large grille flanked by smart headlight clusters and flared air scoops below. The rear as well has an eye-catching look with a full width light bar housing the ‘cat’s claw’ style rear lights. There is also tinted glass to the side and rear.

The interior has the kind of upmarket feel you would associate more with German executive motors, offering plenty of space and high levels of equipment.

It comes in three trim levels, Active, Allure, GT Line and GT and various powertrains including PureTech petrol and BlueHDi diesels, as well as an all-electric version.

The interior is high quality, with soft touch finish to dash and door, while Peugeot’s i-Cockpit includes a large digital touchscreen which controls major functions such as sound, sat nav, climate and connectivity for smartphones. It also features ‘piano’ key-style toggle switches for main functions and multi-function steering wheel.

It also offers voice recognition for various functions and a smartphone charging plate. All are well equipped with this model offering ambient lighting auto air con, powered door mirrors, heated front seats, chromatic mirror, automatic headlights and wipers and plenty more including a high quality sound system

The interior is light and roomy with plenty of glass areas and can accommodate four adults who all have reasonable head and legroom.

On the road, the tested 1.2 litre three cylinder petrol engine, mated to slick-shifting eight speed auto box, proved a lively performer, hitting 60mph in under 10 seconds. The throaty rasp of the three pot unit adds a sporty dimension.

Economy is good too, with real world consumption of around 47 mpg. Despite sitting higher off the road, the car feels nimble enough while the ride is slightly firm, but not uncomfortable. It proved a good long-distance cruiser, sitting comfortably at higher motorway speeds, with road and wind noise at a minimum.

The boot is one of the biggest in the sector with 434 litres. It also has a modular split floor and for extra storage space the rear seat fold to offer a maximum space of 1,467 litres.

Peugeots are also packed with safety kit, which includes a full complement of airbags, assisted braking and stability control, enhanced braking features.