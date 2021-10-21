Stylish Suzuki Across is a versatile and practical performer

The Suzuki Across

The Across has been produced in collaboration with Toyota, who now have a stake in Suzuki and vice versa, and looks suspiciously like a RAV 4, because that’s pretty much what it is.

In typical electric vehicle style, the Across is extremely rapid off the mark and capable of hitting 60mph in six seconds – proper hot hatch territory. The performance comes via a combination of electric motors, one on each axle, and a 2.5 litre petrol engine, mated to the CVT transmission delivering a brutal 306bhp.

Add to this low emissions of just 22g/km, a theoretical 282mpg economy, and the ability to charge the battery on the move via the petrol engine and you have a versatile, practical performer.

It is stylish and offers a comprehensive array of standard kit, but for a Suzuki it is expensive, up there in the near premium range.

It has just one specification and offers Suzuki’s E-Four electronic 4x4 system, heated front and rear seats, heated steering wheel, dual zone automatic air conditioning, auto function opening tailgate and nine-inch multimedia touchscreen as standard, together with all the electric and electronic aids you would expect from a vehicle costing north of £45k.

It is a striking looking SUV, with a sporty stance, with a large deep grille, slim headlights, muscular wheel arches and eye-catching 19-inch alloy wheels.

The interior too feels high end and features quality upholstery with soft touch finish throughout, powered leather seats and the centrepiece touchscreen which controls sound system and connectivity through Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and MirrorLink for smartphones.

The hybrid system works in tandem with the 4x4 system and allows a rear motor that works in conjunction with the front motor to provide drive to either front or rear wheels, or both, depending on road conditions.

It can run on electric only at up to 84mph. Driving modes are selected by two central buttons which allows the driver to choose electric only, full hybrid, engine only or charge mode where the engine is used to replenish the battery in preparation for entering low emission areas. This obviously has a detrimental effect on fuel economy.