Bags of appeal in Honda's first full EV

The Honda e

The charging-point port is integrated into the bonnet via a glass lid and it has no door mirrors. Instead these have been replaced with small cameras which display on two six-inch screens on each side of the dash, and virtually eliminate those dangerous ‘blind spots.’

A gimmick? No, it is a much more serious car than that, although the sheer minimalist funkiness is bound to attract many buyers looking for something a bit different.

It is available in two grades, the Honda e and Honda e Advance – both models provide a comprehensive standard specification, including a classy panoramic roof, while the Advance driven here offers a choice of 16 or 17-inch alloy wheels, and increased motor output.

Built new from the ground up, it does offer plenty for a city car and with its compact size, and official range of between 125 and 147 miles, although that was a figure that I got nowhere near with a full charge, with the meter showing around 108 miles.

Early electric cars would have loved that range, but these days in excess of 200 miles is commonly achievable. Having said that, it is not too shabby, given the average daily commute is around 25 miles.

Like many electric cars, rapid-charging is available, with up to an 80 per cent charge delivered in 30 minutes, while home charging can be achieved in around four hours.

The interior is quirky and minimalist, but in some way like a multiplex, with five screens across the width of the car. The two outer ones are effectively the door mirrors which sit alongside a central TFT monitor and pair of screens to monitor, connectivity via Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, navigation and infotainment functions. Stowage space is good in the airy cabin, with multiple storage pockets and cup holders, together with a reasonable space in the boot.

On the road the car is very lively with typical electric car instant acceleration, great for getting out of tight spots and sharp handling.

There are two drive modes accessed via a rocker switch on the central console, normal and sport, for that extra pace.