First Drive: DS 7 Crossback brings French flair to the premium SUV market

What is it?

The DS 7 Crossback is DS Automobiles’ first attempt at a full-sized SUV. It’s also the first time the brand has built a car that’s not essentially an extra-posh, rebadged Citroen. The French car maker pitches itself as a premium brand without premium prices, and will be hoping that by entering the lucrative SUV market with a unique model it can really start to offer a viable alternative to the likes of Jaguar and BMW.

Since splitting from Citroen into its own distinct brand in 2014, its efforts have been underwhelming to say the least. However, first impressions of the DS 7 are that that could be about to change.

(DS)

What’s new?

This might be a totally new model, but underneath it shares a platform with the Peugeot 3008 – which is a very good thing indeed. It gives the DS 7 a great starting point, and from there it gets plenty of safety kit, driver aids, decent interior materials and quirky design touches such as the funky rear lights.

Inside there are two well-sized screens, and the customisable digital instrument panel is particularly impressive for this price point. It doubles up as the display for the night vision, which can spot people walking beside the road well ahead of time and alert you to their presence.

(DS)

Advertising

What’s under the bonnet?

There are three engines available at launch – two diesels and one petrol. We spent most of our time in the more powerful 174bhp diesel. It’s fairly unrefined and noisy at lower speeds, undoing much of the premium ambience achieved by the interior design, but it settles down somewhat on the motorway. Official figures show decent economy figures, with a claimed 56mpg on the combined cycle.

As with the petrol – which makes 221bhp and returns a claimed 58mpg – it gets the new eight-speed automatic transmission. Buyers of the lesser-powered 1.6-litre diesel will have to make do with an older six-speed.

In mid-2019 a hybrid version will hit the market, using a petrol-electric drivetrain that uses know-how gleaned from DS’s successful Formula E all-electric racing team.

Advertising

Paris today for the DS 7 Crossback. Marks a massive improvement for the brand. pic.twitter.com/wVUkdajkhN — Darren Cassey (@DCassey) December 6, 2017

What’s it like to drive?

Out on the road, the DS 7 is a bit of a revelation – once you get it in the Goldilocks configuration, that is. The fascinating DS Active Scan Suspension analyses the road surface ahead to prepare the suspension for bumps, potholes and other imperfections – the result is a silky smooth ride.

However, it only works in the Comfort drive mode, and is only really effective on 18- or 19-inch alloy wheels. Go for the large, blingy 20-inch wheels or flick over to Sport mode and the ride becomes more unsettled. You’ll find you leave the car in Comfort at all times as it suits its character perfectly, even handling twisty roads well – sure, it rolls a bit too much, but it does settle quickly.

(DS)

How does it look?

If there’s one thing DS has been good at over the past few years, it’s making good-looking cars. To our eyes the DS 7 Crossback continues that trend, bringing a touch of flair to the often staid SUV market.

The LED headlights feature three domes in each that twist and swivel on start-up, while the rear lights have a fantastically elaborate light pattern that would look more at home on a concept car. Admittedly, the overall silhouette is quite bland so it doesn’t stand out as much as you’d expect once out on the road, but the details are brilliantly executed.

(DS)

What’s it like inside?

If DS Automobiles is serious about rubbing shoulders with the likes of Audi and BMW, the interior is the battleground on which it has to really stack up. Traditionally, it’s been the French brand’s weakest link, but it’s immediately obvious that special care has been taken to up its game.

It’s by no means on a par with its German rivals, but the gap has certainly been closed. Two large digital screens dominate the interior, bringing modernity and plenty of customisation to the cabin – except on entry level cars. There are four trims with individual cabin design packages – our Prestige-spec car had lovely quilted leather and a classy feel, while a brief drive in a Performance Line DS 7 revealed a sportier Alcantara-covered dashboard.

There are some cheaper materials to be found, particularly around the window switches, but it doesn’t detract too much from the overall positive impression.

(DS)

What’s the spec like?

Standard specification is impressive, as even in the base Elegance trim you get 18-inch alloy wheels, cruise control, and an eight-inch infotainment system. There are also loads of useful driver aids, including automatic windscreen wipers and headlights, automatic emergency braking and lane departure warning.

The clever smooth-riding suspension system is only missing from the base specification too, so you don’t need to splash the cash on the top model to get it. Higher-spec models also get the LED headlights, 12-inch twin digital displays and leather upholstery.

Prices start at £28,050 and top out at £43,585. A particularly well-specced model will be upwards of £35,000, so you’re looking at a BMW X3 rival for X1 money.

(DS)

Verdict

Anyone who has spent time with any of DS’s previous models will likely intend to steer clear of the DS 7 Crossback. However, if you’re looking at the likes of the BMW X1, Audi Q3, or even a top-spec Skoda Kodiaq, this French effort is well worth a look.

It’s not quite as polished as some of its rivals, but its inadequacies are few and they’re easily overlooked. The smooth ride and spacious cabin make it ideal for longer journeys, while the stylish exterior means it’ll turn heads at the school gates. Competitive pricing is just the cherry on the cake.

FACTS AT A GLANCE

Model as tested: DS 7 Crossback Prestige

Price: £39,335

Engine: 2.0-litre diesel

Power (bhp): 174

Torque (Nm): 400Nm

Max speed (mph): 134mph

0-60mph: 9.7 seconds

MPG: 57.6

Emissions (g/km): 128