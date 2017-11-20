First Drive: Ford's Fiesta ST-Line combines sporty looks with usable everyday performance

What is it?

This is the latest incarnation of the Ford Fiesta – a name that holds a history spanning more than 40 years.

(Ford)

It is up against some tough competition in this fierce world of hatchbacks, but the Fiesta promises something different – especially in sporty ST-Line trim where it has sharp styling and a bold road presence.

What’s new?

A lot may have changed for the new Fiesta, but in terms of looks it is unmistakably the mini hatch the blue oval is so famous for producing. From the front there are different radiator grilles depending on the trim level you choose. In ST-Line, you get a snazzy black one whereas Vignale cars come with a chromed one. And as Ford says this gives the Fiesta its “new face”.

(Ford)

As standard all ST-Line variants come with LED daytime lights, DAB radio with Sync 3, keyless start, 17-inch alloy wheels and a flat-bottomed steering wheel.

Add in a sporty bodykit, chunky rear spoiler, chromed exhaust pipe and black accenting, and the Fiesta ST-Line offers up plenty of curbside appeal.

What’s under the bonnet?

Our test car had a 118bhp 1.5-litre diesel engine under the bonnet. For those who are economy-concious it makes the ideal choice returning a claimed 80.7mpg on a combined cycle. Also, because it emits 89g/km of CO2, it costs £100 each year to tax.

A petrol version is also available in three power outputs. The first is a 99bhp turbocharged 1.0-litre EcoBoost unit. This is available with either a six-speed manual or automatic gearbox.

(Ford)

The second version has 123bhp and is available with the six-speed manual only, as is the most powerful 138bhp version.

What’s it like to drive?

We found the Fiesta ST-Line to be an utter delight behind the wheel. On the sharp, twisty roads across north Wales it had pinpoint accurate steering, although at slower speeds it did seem vague thanks to the electric assistance being overly sensitive.

The car has agile handling and yet the suspension copes very well on even the roughest of roads unlike many hatchbacks in this segment, which seem to have a hard ride. Take it on fast stretches of motorway and it settles down to become a comfortable cruiser.

Here in misty North Wales for the launch of the @Ford Fiesta ST Line pic.twitter.com/LdnL8SQMDs — Aidan Rennie-Jones (@AidanRJ) November 14, 2017

The six-speed manual gearbox was also enjoyable to use thanks to a smooth, crisp action. Teamed with the torquey diesel and it was a very enjoyable car to drive.

How does it look?

For this latest model, the styling has been tweaked quite a lot. As well as wearing a new face, the ST-Line has a new rear end too. Gone are the high up lights in favour of slab-sided units, help to make the car look more premium – almost like a Focus.

The ST-Line and ST-Line X replace the traditional Zetec S trim. This variant always had a sportier image, and its replacement is no different. The bold bodykit and chunky 17-inch alloy wheels make it look like a hot hatch.

What’s it like inside?

The cabin of the Fiesta ST-Line is very inviting. Compared to the car it replaces, the materials used throughout feel more premium, especially the soft leather on the sporty flat-bottomed steering wheel. The seats are very comfortable and there’s plenty of room for four adults to sit comfortably, although taller passengers won’t want to travel far if stuck in the back – even in five-door guise.

(Ford)

The boot has 292 litres of capacity with the rear seats in place. Fold them down and this increases to 1,093 litres.

What’s the spec like?

There are two trims to choose from – ST-Line and ST-Line X. As standard the car comes with LED daytime lights, Sync 3 DAB radio, a 6.5-inch infotainment touchscreen and sports suspension, to name a few. Upgrade to the ST-Line X and this adds LED taillights, power-folding mirrors, tinted windows, cruise control, part-leather seats, rain sensing wipers, an auto-dimming rear-view mirror and illuminated cup holders.

(Ford)

There are several optional extras to choose from as well. However, two stood out for us, the first being “B&O Play” – a sound system developed by Bang and Olufsen especially for the Fiesta. It is an excellent system, well worth an extra £300. The second is a first for the Fiesta – a power operated panoramic sunroof. It floods the cabin with light and is a nice touch.

Verdict

The Fiesta has always been a cracking little hatch, and this latest generation definitely doesn’t disappoint. Not only is the ST-Line fun to drive, sporty to look at and generally a very practical car, it’s also affordable too, giving its closest rivals a real run for their money in terms of value and running costs. Take out finance and you could be paying less than £180 a month for a very well-specced hatchback with bundles of character and practicality to match.

FACTS AT A GLANCE

Model: Ford Fiesta ST-Line

Price as tested: £21,535

Engine: 1.5-litre diesel

Power (bhp): 118

Torque (Nm): 270

Max speed (mph): 121

0-60mph: 8.8 seconds

MPG (combined): 80.7

Emissions (g/km): 89