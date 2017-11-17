First Drive: Subaru's Impreza remains a left-field choice

What is it?

This is the latest version of Subaru’s bread-and-butter, Ford Focus-sized hatchback. The Impreza name dates back to 1992, and while it evokes memories of fire-breathing WRX and STI models for many people in the UK, Subaru explains that this car isn’t trying to live up to that reputation.

(Subaru)

Instead, it’s built in the image of the original, more modestly powered model: offering a capable all-wheel-drive car for people who don’t necessarily want a high-riding SUV.

What’s new?

Subaru is keen to stress that the car is new from the ground up, complete with a brand new platform that will underpin future models in the range. The focus, says Subaru, has been on better driving dynamics and safety – the latter taken care of by a whole array of safety gear, headlined by the brand’s ubiquitous EyeSight forward-facing dual-camera tech.

There have been plenty of changes under the skin, too. Subaru says the steering is now 0.1 seconds quicker to react (bear with us, it does make a difference), the already low centre of gravity has been dropped further still, the gearbox has lost 8kg of weight and the chassis is as much as 100 per cent stiffer in some areas. It’s all been with the aim of making sure the Impreza isn’t just safer than before, but that bit better to drive too.

What’s under the bonnet?

There’s a choice of two engines: a 1.6 and a 2.0-litre, both naturally aspirated petrols.

Subaru continues to use its ‘Boxer’ engine configuration, which keeps the centre of gravity low and means it can slide in the brand’s traditional ‘symmetrical’ all-wheel-drive system – something its customers are religious fans of.

(Subaru)

Unfortunately, performance from either option is pretty lacklustre. Without a turbo to add some much-needed torque, both engines need working hard to generate any real pace – creating quite a din in the process. That’d be forgivable if either had any real aural character, but strangely for flat-fours, they don’t.

There’s no diesel option (and nor is there likely to be), but fuel economy is reasonable for a petrol-powered car with permanent all-wheel-drive and an automatic gearbox. We could see a fuel-sipping hybrid version appearing in the near future, but Subaru is remaining tight-lipped.

For now, we’d opt for the 2.0-litre: there’s a more usable amount of power, and unlike the wheezy 1.6, it has the added bonus of steering wheel-mounted paddles for awaking the gearbox from its slumber.

What’s it like to drive?

Subaru has done away with a manual gearbox option altogether, leaving only (gasp) a CVT. It won’t be to everyone’s tastes, but as CVTs go it’s not too bad: mostly avoiding the droning soundtrack and artificial acceleration feel that blights similar gearboxes from the likes of Toyota and Honda.

Most of the time it’s quite pleasant to use: smooth, unobtrusive, and willingly changes up and down its virtual gears without fuss. The majority of the time it feels like a regular automatic gearbox in fact, which makes it all the more puzzling why Subaru doesn’t just give up and install one of those in the first place.

(Subaru)

Subaru has concentrated heavily on making the Impreza feel ‘safe’ on the road, which generally translates to predictable handling and almost unshakeable levels of grip, courtesy of its ‘active torque split’ four-wheel-drive system. Chuck the Impreza into a bend or roundabout with some vigour and it’s easy to be impressed by its determination to hang on.

Thankfully the Impreza rides extremely well too, with very little intrusion from potholes, speed bumps and the like, while body roll is kept reasonably well in check as well. Dynamically in fact, it’s up there with some of its more mainstream rivals, and has something of a unique character of its own. It’s just a shame that there’s no manual (or even dual-clutch automatic) gearbox to help you make the most of it.

How does it look?

Imprezas have had something of a tumultuous history when it comes to styling, and even Subaru admits that the previous car wasn’t anything to shout about in the looks department. To our eyes the new model is an improvement, even if the changes aren’t immediately obvious.

(Subaru)

It’s a shame though that Subaru has chosen not to offer the more attractive 18-inch alloy wheels of our test car on UK models. They’d go some way to help the Impreza shake off its dowdy utilitarian image, and when even Kia and Hyundai can make a sporty-looking hatchback in 2017, Subaru has no excuse.

What’s it like inside?

As with the exterior, there are some definite improvements over the old car inside – though things are still inescapably Japanese. Material quality is still miles off that of a Golf, or even a Mazda 3, while Subaru freely admits that the dash hasn’t been designed with purely aesthetics in mind.

(Subaru)

What has been concentrated on is ergonomics: things like the climate controls are all easy to reach, and can be used without taking your eyes off the road (yes we’re looking at you, Citroen), while dials are clear to read if not particularly inspiring to look at.

Things are pretty roomy inside too – not something you could always say about the Impreza. Boot space is competitive at 385 litres, and rear leg room is impressive too: easily large enough for four six-feet-tall adults to travel comfortably.

What’s the spec like?

Subaru is only bringing one trim level to the UK: the decidedly unexciting-sounding ‘SE’. There’s plenty bundled in, particularly in terms of safety gear: you’ll find blind-spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, pre-collision braking assist, lane departure warning and automatic high-beam all as standard.

Adaptive cruise control is thrown in too, as are automatic LED headlights that now steer around corners, rain sensitive wipers, keyless entry, a reversing camera, climate control and heated front seats.

(Subaru)

Infotainment is taken care of by an eight-inch touch screen which – as per usual these days – works with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, though no built-in sat nav is available.

Unusually, Subaru won’t let you tick any option boxes either: what you see is what you get, short of picking the colour and engine.

Verdict

The previous Impreza had been all-but forgotten in the UK; and it’s likely that the new model will suffer the same fate. There are big improvements over the old car, but without some major UK-centric tweaks to its powertrain and gearbox, it’ll continue to be a left-field choice.

That’s a shame, because it’s now dynamically very capable, doesn’t look half bad and has a seriously generous standard kit list. If you’re after a small family hatchback and value safety above all else, the Impreza is certainly worth a look.

FACTS AT A GLANCE

Model: Subaru Impreza 2.0 Lineartronic

Price as tested: £24,995

Engine: 2.0-litre petrol

Power (bhp): 153

Torque (Nm): 196

Max speed (mph): 127

0-60mph: 9.8 seconds

MPG (combined): 42.8

Emissions (g/km): 152